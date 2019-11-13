+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2019 12:35:00

Credit/Debit Card Top-Up for Singapore MCO Visa Card is Now Available

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, is introducing SGD direct top-up for MCO Visa Cards in Singapore. A frequently requested feature, cardholders can now fund their MCO Visa Card with credit/debit cards, in addition to topping up from their Crypto Wallet.

Users can top up their MCO Visa Cards with no fees using debit cards and a 1% processing fee (based on the top up amount) will be applicable for top up using credit cards.

Users can top up their MCO Visa card now by following these instructions. 

Note: Requires app version iOS 3.40/ Android 3.40 or higher

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028483/SGD_Top_up.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

 

 

SOURCE Crypto.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Deutsche Post – Bullen am Ruder
09:08
SMI - leichter Nebel zieht auf
07:18
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neues Mehrjahreshoch / Sonova – Warten auf ein neues Signal
12.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Währungsgesichert und diversifiziert - Indizes mit 65% Barriere
11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie verliert deutlich: CEO Marc Funk geht im Januar - VRP Baehny übernimmt interimistisch
Sunrise-Aktie im Minus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Dow schliesst unverändert: US-Handel von Vorsicht geprägt -- SMI beendet Handel wenig verändert -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
SMI und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Craft Brew Alliance-Aktie verdoppelt Wert: AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett - AB Inbev-Aktie gefragt
JPMorgan-CEO Dimon überzeugt: "WeWork wird überleben"
Weitere Streiks bei Lufthansa vorerst vom Tisch
Barry-Callebaut-Hauptaktionär Jacobs trennt sich von Anteilen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex leichter. Für die Börsen in Fernost geht es nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB