Credit Agricole Sa: REDUCTION OF RESOURCES TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’601 0.1%  SPI 15’472 0.1%  Dow 42’574 -1.0%  DAX 19’909 -0.4%  Euro 0.9405 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’896 0.6%  Gold 2’614 0.3%  Bitcoin 86’586 3.5%  Dollar 0.9055 0.1%  Öl 74.3 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Wie man die besten Dividendenaktien auswählt
Letzter Handelstag 2024 an Europas Börsen beendet - So lief es am Silvestertag
Inflationsschutz im Depot: Wie geeignet ist Gold dafür wirklich?
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Steht 2025 eine zweite Rally bevor?
4. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Crédit Agricole Aktie [Valor: 1336531 / ISIN: FR0000045072]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.12.2024 15:00:00

Credit Agricole Sa: REDUCTION OF RESOURCES TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Crédit Agricole
12.10 CHF -5.11%
Kaufen / Verkaufen
Montrouge, December 31, 2024

REDUCTION OF RESOURCES TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

On 25/10/2006, updated the 18/01/2019, modified by an amendment dated 6 July 2020 and a second amendment of 18 March 2022, Crédit Agricole SA (ISIN: FR0000045072) has entered a Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, (the "Contract"). This Contract, with an initial amount of 50 million Euros, aims to promote the liquidity of the Shares of Crédit Agricole on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In order to adjust the amount available for this Contract, on December 27,2024 a withdrawal of 1 million Euros from the Liquidity Account (the "Withdrawal") was made.

The Withdrawal was carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission, and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.
The position after Redemption, as of December 27, 2024, amounts to:

- 32,005,379.93 € 
- 1,318,247 titres

Detailed information can be found on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s website at the following address:
https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/regulated-information

PRESS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

   Alexandre Barat          + 33 1 57 72 12 19                         alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
   Olivier Tassain        + 33 1 43 23 25 41                        olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Institutional Investors + 33 1 43 23 04 31 investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr
     


      

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Crédit Agricole S.A. (Credit Agricole)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten