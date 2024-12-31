Credit Agricole Sa: REDUCTION OF RESOURCES TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Montrouge, December 31, 2024

REDUCTION OF RESOURCES TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

On 25/10/2006, updated the 18/01/2019, modified by an amendment dated 6 July 2020 and a second amendment of 18 March 2022, Crédit Agricole SA (ISIN: FR0000045072) has entered a Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, (the "Contract"). This Contract, with an initial amount of 50 million Euros, aims to promote the liquidity of the Shares of Crédit Agricole on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In order to adjust the amount available for this Contract, on December 27,2024 a withdrawal of 1 million Euros from the Liquidity Account (the "Withdrawal") was made.

The Withdrawal was carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission, and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

The position after Redemption, as of December 27, 2024, amounts to:

- 32,005,379.93 €

- 1,318,247 titres

Detailed information can be found on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s website at the following address:

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/regulated-information

