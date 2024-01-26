|
26.01.2024 20:15:00
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: End of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s share repurchase program
Montrouge, January 26th, 2024
End of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s share repurchase program
Crédit Agricole S.A.’s share repurchase program, which started on 6 October 2023, was fully completed on 26 January 2024.
As of 26 January 2024, 26,835,641 shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. have been purchased pursuant to the irrevocable instruction given to an independent investment services provider, for an aggregate purchase price of 322,122,626 euros. Such irrevocable instruction was therefore terminated as of the same date.
As previously announced, this transaction aims at offsetting the dilutive effect of the 2023 capital increase reserved for employees, and the shares purchased in the context of this share repurchase program will be cancelled.
This transaction’s impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 ratio is -8 basis points, and -5 basis points on Crédit Agricole group's one.
Execution of the existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux was temporarily suspended during the execution of the share repurchase program and will resume.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACT
Alexandre Barat : 01 57 72 12 19 – alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain : 01 43 23 25 41 – olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Find our press release on: www.credit-agricole.com
|
Attachment
