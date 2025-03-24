Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Credit Agricole Sa: Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2024 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Crédit Agricole
12.10 CHF -5.11%
Press release

Montrouge, 24 March 2025

Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2024 Universal Registration Document
and Annual Financial Report

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the French version of its 2024 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report have been filed with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on March 24th, 2025, under number D.25-0137.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

  • the 2024 Annual Financial Report;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the informations on fees paid to the statutory auditors.

The French version of the document is available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website
https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/publications-financieres , as well as on the website of AMF.

A reproduction translated in English is also available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A.
https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/financial-publications

Press contacts of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Alexandre Barat : +33 1 57 72 12 19 –   alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Mathilde Durand : +33 1 57 72 19 43 – mathilde.durand@credit-agricole-sa.fr
        
See all our press releases on: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

Attachment


