Crédit Agricole Aktie [Valor: 1336531 / ISIN: FR0000045072]
22.03.2024 19:43:24

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Crédit Agricole
10.63 CHF -1.09%
Montrouge, 22 March 2024

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the French version of its 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report have been filed with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on March 22nd, 2024, under number D.24-0156.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

  • the 2023 Annual Financial Report;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the informations on fees paid to the statutory auditors.

The French version of the document is available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website
https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/publications-financieres , as well as on the website of AMF.

A reproduction translated in English is also available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A.
https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/financial-publications

Press contacts of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Alexandre Barat : 01 57 72 12 19 –   alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain : 01 43 23 25 41 –   olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
        
Find our press release on: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

 

