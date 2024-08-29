Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’418 0.6%  SPI 16’469 0.5%  Dow 41’431 0.8%  DAX 18’903 0.6%  Euro 0.9388 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’962 1.0%  Gold 2’522 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’510 3.7%  Dollar 0.8466 0.5%  Öl 79.6 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Stadler Rail217818
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Donnerstagnachmittag
Nestlé beruft nach Schneiders Rücktritt Veteran zum CEO: Analyst hält Führungswechsel für "keine schlechte Sache"
thyssenkrupp-Aktie im Plus: Erneute Demonstrationen vor Verwaltungsratssitzung
Weshalb sich der Dollar zu Franken und Euro weiter erholt
NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht trotz Gewinn- und Umsatzssprung ab
Suche...

Crédit Agricole Aktie [Valor: 1336531 / ISIN: FR0000045072]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2024 17:45:00

Credit Agricole Sa: 2024 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole
13.06 CHF -11.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Montrouge, August 29th, 2024

2024 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s capital increase reserved for the 180,000 Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees1, the subscription period of which ran from 27 June to 10 July 2024, was completed on 29 August 2024. 23,918 people, in France and around the world, subscribed, for a total amount of €169.0 million.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription with a 20% discount on the share price, calculated according to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between 29 May and 25 June 2024 inclusive. The new shares were issued and delivered today.

This capital increase created 15,128,677 shares, thereby bringing the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 3,041,031,027.

This capital increase will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to the ECB’s approval. Reserved capital increases are part of the Group’s employee profit-sharing policy.

1 Employees with a minimum of three months’ service in France and in 19 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d’épargne entreprise — company savings plan) in France 

Press contact of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Olivier Tassain:         olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr        +33 6 75 90 26 66

All press releases on : www.credit-agricole.com

   

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Crédit Agricole S.A. (Credit Agricole)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten