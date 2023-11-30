Credera Achieves new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'803 0.4%  SPI 14'177 0.5%  Dow 35'430 0.0%  DAX 16'166 1.1%  Euro 0.9590 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'371 0.5%  Gold 2'044 0.1%  Bitcoin 33'016 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8738 -0.4%  Öl 82.9 1.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Julius Bär10248496Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Bayer10367293Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Citigroup-Aktie, JPMorgan-Aktie, BoA-Aktie & Co.: Citigroup streicht weitere Stellen - wie steht es um die Wall Street-Banken?
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. ziehen an: Krypto-Community zeigt sich nach Entscheidung im Binance-US-Strafverfahren erleichtert
Platinpreis im Abwärtssog: Warum der Markt für das Edelmetall unter einem Angebotsdefizit leidet
UBS-Aktie nach der CS-Übernahme: Darum ist die Grossbank laut UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti nicht "too big to fail"
Gerüchte um Starlink-IPO 2024: Elon Musk dementiert
Suche...
0% Kommission

Omnicom Group Aktie [Valor: 959048 / ISIN: US6819191064]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.11.2023 01:00:00

Credera Achieves new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

finanzen.net zero Omnicom Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Omnicom Group
66.64 CHF 33.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, artificial intelligence, and technology, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Credera for its expertise in providing customers with professional services that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with services as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that has showcased technical expertise and validated customer achievements by assisting clients with their digital customer experience. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).  

Credera is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data and technology. (PRNewsfoto/Credera)

Credera has earned recognition for driving real results with AWS technology and helping clients achieve their goals.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers—including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers—with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Credera's marketing technology team has advanced skills to operate at the forefront of modern marketing tools and strategies. This encompasses utilizing customer relationship management (CRM) systems, marketing automation platforms, web analytics, social media monitoring, content management systems, email marketing platforms, and data integration techniques. Credera displays a distinctive blend of six essential AWS capabilities, showcasing our team's aptitude for providing end-to-end solutions for next-gen products that cater to our clients' needs throughout every phase. Headquartered in Dallas, Credera has a team of more than 4,000 consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services, by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms," and by The Financial Times as one of the "UK's Leading Management Consultants."  

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Credera in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Credera has deep experience helping advertising and marketing executives accelerate digital transformation with emerging technology," said Jeff Townes, Credera's Partner of Cloud Solutions and Alliances. "This competency recognizes how our teams meet evolving customer needs for real-time personalization and digital customer engagement with AWS." Phil Lockhart, Credera Chief Digital Officer, added, "We're excited to add this new competency to Credera's AWS Center of Excellence within the Omnicom network of agencies. The marketing and advertising technology landscape is evolving at a rapid rate, and as a part of the AWS Competency program, Credera has earned recognition for our work to drive real results with AWS technology and help clients achieve their goals."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Credera.

About Credera

Credera is a global, boutique consulting firm that connects marketing and technology to accelerate business transformation and build valuable customer experiences. Credera works with the best companies in the world, from strategy through execution, to serve clients globally. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a true dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks remarkable performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people, and our communities. Visit us at www.credera.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credera-achieves-new-aws-advertising-and-marketing-technology-competency-302001244.html

SOURCE Credera

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Omnicom Group Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Omnicom Group Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors inkl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
29.11.23 Marktüberblick: RWE-Aktie im Aufwind
29.11.23 SMI gibt weiter nach
29.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – In einer engen Spanne
28.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
28.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
27.11.23 Georg Fischer greift zu
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'257.36 18.61 9ZSSMU
Short 11'451.47 13.67 3WSSMU
Short 11'877.07 8.85 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'802.88 29.11.2023 17:31:16
Long 10'350.85 19.45 SSPM4U
Long 10'117.20 13.75 T1SSMU
Long 9'700.16 9.00 5SSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie gewinnt: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
UBS-Aktie nach der CS-Übernahme: Darum ist die Grossbank laut UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti nicht "too big to fail"
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
Fundstrat-Experte prognostiziert neues Allzeithoch bei Gold: Goldpreis könnte bis auf 2'500 US-Dollar steigen
SIGNA-Aktie: Insolvenzantrag von SIGNA Holding beim Handelsgericht Wien eingereicht
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger schiebt sich am Vormittag vor
Goldpreis: Altes Rekordhoch in Reichweite
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Mittwochnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Kuros-Aktie springt an: FDA erteilt Kuros für MagnetOs eine weitere Zulassung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit