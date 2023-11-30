Credera Achieves new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, artificial intelligence, and technology, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Credera for its expertise in providing customers with professional services that empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with services as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that has showcased technical expertise and validated customer achievements by assisting clients with their digital customer experience. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

Credera has earned recognition for driving real results with AWS technology and helping clients achieve their goals.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers—including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers—with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Credera's marketing technology team has advanced skills to operate at the forefront of modern marketing tools and strategies. This encompasses utilizing customer relationship management (CRM) systems, marketing automation platforms, web analytics, social media monitoring, content management systems, email marketing platforms, and data integration techniques. Credera displays a distinctive blend of six essential AWS capabilities, showcasing our team's aptitude for providing end-to-end solutions for next-gen products that cater to our clients' needs throughout every phase. Headquartered in Dallas, Credera has a team of more than 4,000 consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services, by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms," and by The Financial Times as one of the "UK's Leading Management Consultants."

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Credera in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Credera has deep experience helping advertising and marketing executives accelerate digital transformation with emerging technology," said Jeff Townes, Credera's Partner of Cloud Solutions and Alliances. "This competency recognizes how our teams meet evolving customer needs for real-time personalization and digital customer engagement with AWS." Phil Lockhart, Credera Chief Digital Officer, added, "We're excited to add this new competency to Credera's AWS Center of Excellence within the Omnicom network of agencies. The marketing and advertising technology landscape is evolving at a rapid rate, and as a part of the AWS Competency program, Credera has earned recognition for our work to drive real results with AWS technology and help clients achieve their goals."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Credera.

About Credera

Credera is a global, boutique consulting firm that connects marketing and technology to accelerate business transformation and build valuable customer experiences. Credera works with the best companies in the world, from strategy through execution, to serve clients globally. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a true dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks remarkable performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people, and our communities. Visit us at www.credera.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credera-achieves-new-aws-advertising-and-marketing-technology-competency-302001244.html

SOURCE Credera