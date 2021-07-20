SMI 11’947 0.7%  SPI 15’364 0.6%  Dow 33’962 -2.1%  DAX 15’175 0.3%  Euro 1.0843 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.5%  Gold 1’817 0.2%  Bitcoin 27’283 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9198 0.2%  Öl 69.0 0.4% 
20.07.2021 13:45:00

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces MyeloCelz™ The Company's Second Regenerative Immunotherapy Product

Creative Medical Technology
0.03 USD -4.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PHOENIX, July 20, 2021/PRNewswire/ --(OTC – CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. announced today the launching of its second Regenerative Immunology product, MyeloCelz™. 

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Creative Medical Technology Hol)

In contrast to the Company's ImmCelz™ product, which utilizes primarily T cells and B cells to induce activation of the body's own stem cells and healing processes, MyeloCelz™ utilizes the innate immune system, particularly cells of the monocyte/macrophage lineage. 

"Immunotherapy is the future of medicine.  In the field of oncology immunotherapy it has saved thousands of lives and resulted in the Nobel Prize in Medicine." Said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer, and Co-Founder of the Company. "We believe that in using ImmCelz® and MyeloCelz™, we are in the position to advance immunotherapy for treatment of degenerative conditions, an approach that we term "Regenerative Immunotherapy".  This is a first-in-class therapeutic direction that leverages the specificity, amplification, and memory of the immune system in order to accelerate the body to restore its function."

"The unique thing about MyeloCelz™, like ImmCelz®, is that the cellular product is personalized and the patient is receiving their own cells back into themselves.  This not only significantly increases the safety of the procedure, but also conceptually may increase efficacy because the body's own cells know best how to interact with the body." Said Dr. Courtney Bartlett, Director of Clinical Development.

"Having recently joined the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company, I am astonished at the expedience, innovation, and productivity of the team assembled by Dr. Thomas Ichim, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company." Said Dr. Camillo Ricordi. "MyeloCelz, which is a parallel immunotherapy approach to ImmCelz®, is another paradigm shifting product and to my knowledge, is covered by one of the most comprehensive patent applications in cell therapy."

The Company's first regenerative immunotherapy product, ImmCelz® was demonstrated effective in numerous animal models of autoimmunity and is the subject of a filed and pending FDA IND for use in stroke.  ImmCelz® was featured at the international stem cell conference, The World Stem Cell Summit, with the presentation available at this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTHUxz_xN5w .

"I am grateful for our team of scientific advisors and collaborators, who have worked diligently and ingeniously to develop a cellular therapy that leverages aspects of the innate immune system in stimulating the body to heal itself naturally. The addition of MyeloCelz™  to our Regenerative Immunotherapy™ portfolio, which includes ImmCelz® and multiple patent filings on the treatment of specific indications, clearly demonstrates our dedication to the immunotherapy space." Said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com

Forward Looking Statements
OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Creativemedicaltechnology.com
www.StemSpine.com
www.Caverstem.com
www.Femcelz.com                                                                                                                                                                   www.MyeloCelz.com 
www.OvaStem.com 
www.ImmCelz.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-announces-myelocelz-the-companys-second-regenerative-immunotherapy-product-301337147.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

