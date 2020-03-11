+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
11.03.2020 13:15:00

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces IMMCELZ™ Adoptive Immunotherapy Product

PHOENIX, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings announced today, what appears to be, the first personalized adoptive immunotherapy for treatment of autoimmunity, which the Company named "IMMCELZ™".

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Creative Medical Technology Hol)

Utilizing the newly discovered properties of regenerative cells to alter immune cells, the Company has found a new method of developing "patient-specific" treatments for diseases in which the immune system pathologically starts to attack healthy tissues in the body, a state termed "autoimmunity".

The autoimmune disease market is estimated to be approximately $38 billion annually1.  Common autoimmune diseases include Type 1 diabetes, Rheumatoid arthritis, Psoriasis/Psoriatic arthritis, Multiple sclerosis, Systemic lupus erythematous (lupus), Inflammatory bowel diseases, Myasthenia gravis, Vasculitis, Celiac disease and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis.

"Current drugs treating autoimmunity act to suppress the immune system globally, thus increasing the risks of infections and cancers," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company and Co-Inventor of the technology. "In contrast, the IMMCELZ™ product specifically reprograms cells of the immune system in order to specifically stop attack against the body's own tissues, while preserving immune responses against cancer and infectious diseases."

IMMCELZ™, which is protected by trade secrets and published US patent application 15/987739, utilizes adult stem cells derived from qualified donors, to endow specific properties to patient immune cells.  After the patient immune cells are incubated with the donor stem cells, the immune cells are extracted and re-injected back into the patient.  These "reprogrammed cells" subsequent "educate" other cells of the immune system to stop attacking the body, while preserving ability to attack cancers and foreign pathogens.

"While the results are preliminary, and additional research is needed before clinical trials may begin, we believe that the current interest in cellular immunotherapy, will turn in using these types of approaches for treatment of autoimmunity," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "Examples of cellular immunotherapies for cancer include CAR-T cells developed by Kite Pharma, which was acquired by Gilead for $11.9 Billion2.  Our corporate philosophy is that cells are intrinsically superior therapeutics to chemical drugs, and we believe our entry into the field of autoimmunity will delivery a higher level of therapeutic effect in autoimmunity as compared to conventional approaches."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Timothy Warbington, CEO

www.Creativemedicaltechnology.com

www.CaverStem.com

www.FemCelz.com

www.StemSpine.com

1https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/autoimmune-disease-market-industry-outlook-size-forecast-2018-2025-2019-10-22

2https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-kite-pharma-m-a-gilead-sciences/gilead-to-buy-kite-for-promising-cancer-therapies-in-12-billion-deal-idUKKCN1B810W

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-announces-immcelz-adoptive-immunotherapy-product-301021407.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Bisher nur volatile Stabilisierung
09:06
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
06:57
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Kursrutsch unter das 2018er-Tief / ABB – Unterstützungszone erreicht
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
10.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Coronavirus könnte sich als fatal für einige Marktteilnehmern erweisen
US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Novartis beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
SMI fester -- DAX startet Erholungsversuch -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Geberit steigert 2019 Gewinn und zahlt erneut mehr Dividende - Aktie letztlich unverändert
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Apple-Analyst ist sich sicher: Schon nächstes Jahr kommt ein neuer Mac
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX startet Erholungsversuch -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex tendieren nach den gestriegen Verlusten höher. Am Mittoch standen die Zeichen in Fernost auf Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB