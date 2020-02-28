Creative Covers Custom Grill Covers Spring Sale Announcement

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Covers Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of custom grill covers online. The company is announcing that they will be running a new Spring Sale that includes all covers for grills and patio furniture and the information and products can be found on the site. The company focuses on custom products to ensure long-lasting and high-quality production as well as a perfect fit for its customers. People throughout the country can take advantage of the sale that will be available from February 14th to the end of March.

"We seem to really grab interest from people during these sales as they know they can still get great quality but save a little as well. We have no problem with that but one of the challenges we are facing is letting consumers know about the advantages that come with getting these products. If you want your grill or patio furniture to last for years, you need to take care of it. That means doing more than just throwing some tarp with a drawstring on it. These tarps as we refer to them, can easily fall off during heavy winds and rain, the exact time you need them to work. The best and only real way to protect your outdoor things is to use real covers." Creative Covers Representative

With many outdoor accessories' companies offering spring promotions, CC wanted to make sure that they also were able to offer a new promotion that will allow people to not only get custom grill covers, but enter the information needed to create them.

"People always ask us how much something costs. We need the dimensions of your outdoor accessories in order to provide you with that information. Again, we are not selling you anything that isn't designed for your specific product which is why that information is so important. Once we have that, we can provide you with a price as well as an eta on everything."

Please Contact sales@creativecoversinc.com or call 800-970-0901

Creative Covers Inc. was founded in 1998. In just over two decades, the company has expanded from simple vinyl covers for spare tires on cars to one of the largest providers of custom covers for outdoor accessories in the nation. Please feel free to call or email with any inquiries about the company or promotions.

