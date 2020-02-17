+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
17.02.2020 14:38:00

Creatio to Hold Its Premier ACCELERATE Event in Chicago on May 7-8, 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company, is announcing ACCELERATE, a free premier gathering for IT and digital leaders, will be held in Chicago on May 7th-8th, 2020.

The ACCELERATE event series gathers thousands of participants yearly in various destinations around the world. This year, Creatio starts off in one of the most popular business cities in the USA. Over 700 leaders will gather to explore how Creatio builds a world where everyone becomes a software creator using low-code technologies, learn from renowned thought leaders and industry experts how to build winning business strategies, network, and share ideas with peers.

Throughout the two-day ACCELERATE Chicago 2020 event, attendees will discover new ways to accelerate business transformation, participate in thought-provoking discussions spurred by interactive sessions, round tables, product workshops, and customer success sessions on how leading organizations leverage technologies to drive business growth.

The event will be held in the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel by Marriot. The hotel is situated in the Theater District near many famous attractions and has striking panoramic views of the Chicago River as well as the surrounding downtown cityscape.

Seats are limited! Click here to save your free seat!

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio's intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Media contact:
Vera Mayuk
234282@email4pr.com             
617 765 7997

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatio-to-hold-its-premier-accelerate-event-in-chicago-on-may-7-8-2020-301005278.html

SOURCE Creatio

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Weitere Stimmungsaufhellung an Rohstoffmärkten
11:18
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Ertragsorientiert investieren: Dividendenstarke Qualitätsaktien aus den USA
11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:12
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
11:00
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
09:11
SMI bleibt im Rally-Modus
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk anfangs skeptisch gegenüber Cybertruck
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google: Das haben den Billionenkonzerne gemein
Bayer- und BASF-Aktien geben ab: Bayer und BASF zu Millionenzahlung verurteilt
Cyberkriminalität: Verschwundene Bitcoins in Milliardenhöhe für Geldwäsche genutzt
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Der heimische Markt verzeichnet am Montag Zuwächse - die wichtigsten Indizes erreichten zwischenzeitlich neue Höchststände. Der DAX zeigt sich etwas fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;