Creatio to Hold Its Premier ACCELERATE Event in Chicago on May 7-8, 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company, is announcing ACCELERATE, a free premier gathering for IT and digital leaders, will be held in Chicago on May 7th-8th, 2020.

The ACCELERATE event series gathers thousands of participants yearly in various destinations around the world. This year, Creatio starts off in one of the most popular business cities in the USA. Over 700 leaders will gather to explore how Creatio builds a world where everyone becomes a software creator using low-code technologies, learn from renowned thought leaders and industry experts how to build winning business strategies, network, and share ideas with peers.

Throughout the two-day ACCELERATE Chicago 2020 event, attendees will discover new ways to accelerate business transformation, participate in thought-provoking discussions spurred by interactive sessions, round tables, product workshops, and customer success sessions on how leading organizations leverage technologies to drive business growth.

The event will be held in the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel by Marriot. The hotel is situated in the Theater District near many famous attractions and has striking panoramic views of the Chicago River as well as the surrounding downtown cityscape.

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio's intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies ACCELERATE!

