SMI 11’336 0.3%  SPI 14’605 0.3%  Dow 34’312 -0.2%  DAX 15’452 -0.1%  Euro 1.0961 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’912 0.7%  Bitcoin 35’903 4.8%  Dollar 0.8965 0.1%  Öl 68.4 -0.4% 
26.05.2021 14:38:00

Creatio Has Been Recognized as a Leader in the Business Process Management Category by TrustRadius

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized its offering with a 2021 Top Rated Award. Creatio's low-code platform for process management and CRM is named a leader by the TrustRadius community in the BPM software category. 

"Creatio has earned a Top Rated award for Business Process Management (BPM) Tools based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Creatio customers on TrustRadius give the platform a 9.9 out of 10 for customization capabilities and love how intuitive and easy to use the platform is."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Creatio merges two technologies into one: a low-code platform with a business process management engine and world-class out-of-the-box apps for sales, marketing and service on top of the platform. Creatio's mission is to help companies accelerate by providing solutions to quickly and easily automate business ideas. Creating business processes of any complexity with Creatio's offering is easy—its BPM capabilities allow to swiftly design, execute and optimize processes.

To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.

About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media contact:
Vera Mayuk
310755@email4pr.com
+1 617-765-7997

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatio-has-been-recognized-as-a-leader-in-the-business-process-management-category-by-trustradius-301299598.html

SOURCE Creatio

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:40 SMI knackt 2020er-Hoch
09:13 Marktüberblick: Gold setzt Rally fort
05:48 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Geht den Käufern nun die Luft aus? / Swisscom – Ist die Aktie ausgereizt?
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
25.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Noch bis morgen zeichnen: BRCs mit 50% Barriere
21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
20.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie grün: Credit Suisse und Sanjeev Gupta in Verhandlungen um Greensill-Forderungen
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI und DAX schliessen nach neuen Rekordhöchstständen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Meyer Burger-Aktie gesucht: Meyer Burger baut Managementteam für Produktion und Lieferketten aus
Relief-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Reliefs-Partner will US-Zulassung für Acer-001 im dritten Quartal beantragen
SNB-Präsident sieht keinen Grund für Änderung der Geldpolitik
SMI knackt Rekordhoch und beendet Handel im Plus
SMI nach neuem Allzeithoch leicht im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsschluss freundlich
Idorsia-Aktie in Grün: Idorsia-Partner Janssen erhält EU-Zulassung für MS-Mittel Ponvory
BioNTech plant doppelten Campus für Forschung in Mainz - Aktie gefragt
Vertrauen von Anlegern auf dem Spiel: Airbnb bald im Schatten der Konkurrenz?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit