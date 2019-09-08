|
CRE: PRO: Gideon Gratsiani, national foreclosure and bankruptcy expert, and CRE: Pro win former bank at auction in Jonesboro, Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark., Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gideon Gratsiani, a nationally-acclaimed foreclosure and bankruptcy expert, has won a former bank at auction in Jonesboro, Arkansas from US Bank.
Gideon Gratisiani has experience in foreclosure properties with hundreds of acquisitions on properties that had liens in foreclosure. CRE: Pro is a Miami based LLC which specializes in commercial property acquisitions and redevelopment. They own a variety of properties from shopping centers, office spaces, and multi-family residential properties.
Mr. Gratsiani is quoted as saying, "We are very excited about the potential of this property in Jonesboro."
This foreclosure acquisition in Jonesboro by CRE-Pro represents another successful transaction in Mr. Gratsiani's strategy of acquiring valuable yet underpriced properties.
Google Map Link: 4902 E. Nettleton Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401
