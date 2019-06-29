CRE-PRO: Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-PRO Expand into Indrio Crossings in Fort Pierce, Florida

MIAMI, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gideon Gratsiani, a local foreclosure expert, and CRE-PRO LLC won Indrio Crossings in Fort Pierce, Florida. The Property was foreclosed on in August of 2017 and then acquired by Gideon Gratsiani in May 2019. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-PRO, a Boutique Commercial Real Estate Firm, specialize in acquisition and redevelopment of shopping centers, office buildings, and multi-family residential facilities that go through foreclosure.

Indrio Crossing is a 130,000 Sq. Ft. shopping center - anchored plaza in St. Lucie County, Florida. Located at the intersection of Kings Highway and Indrio Road in Fort Pierce, Florida. Many improvements are being worked on in the area including 1000 to 2000 new homes within 2 to 5 miles of the center.

The property has a diverse mixture of tenants including Winn-Dixie, Beall's, Dollar Tree and many other local business serving the community. Additionally, the property has an out parcel ready for future development.

Indrio Crossings was established in 1989 and today has over 750 parking spaces for its customers, alongside multiple access points to the property.

Google Map Link: 4802 N Kings Highway - Indrio Crossings

