+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 00:35:00

CRB welcomes Eric Danielson as Director of Business Development

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB is pleased to announce Eric Danielson has joined the company as Director of Business Development.

Eric Danielson, Director of Business Development for CRB

Based in the Kansas City office, Eric will be helping lead the business development efforts for CRB's Midwest Division. He will work with the Kansas City, Dallas and Denver offices to help the organization's "sellers-doers" win work and grow CRB's presence in the region.

For the entirety of his career, Eric has focused on the built environment for life sciences. He began in the industry by leading the economic development program for the City of Lenexa, Kan., home to more bioscience companies than any other community in the state. Following that experience, he helped Treanor Architects (now TreanorHL) launch their Science & Technology practice. In this position he partnered with several of the leading higher education and research institutions in the country. This is where his first partnership with CRB came, designing the Building B expansion for BIVI in St. Joseph, Mo. While at Treanor, he sat for his certification in planning, achieving his American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) designation from the American Planning Association (APA).

"It's about time Eric came to work for CRB," said Jeff Rozelle, Midwest Region Leader. "We've known him for a long time seeing as he's been a design and construction partner on our projects over the years. We look forward to leveraging that experience for our clients with our ONEsolution delivery model."

Most recently, Eric created the Science & Technology national vertical market sector for JE Dunn Construction, growing it from an idea to a $400M business unit over the course of the seven years with the company. Eric worked with CRB on the construction of the new Dunklau Center for STEM Education on the campus of Concordia University in Nebraska.

In his new role, Eric is eager to help CRB's teams identify a portfolio of ideal clients, determine what services they need, and find a way to become an indispensable business partner, both internally and externally. One of his key objectives is to restore the Midwest division as CRB's highest revenue and most profitable division through a ONEsolution approach.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,000 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

Media Contact:
Colleen Scarborough
Phone: 816-891-3725 | colleen.scarborough@crbusa.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crb-welcomes-eric-danielson-as-director-of-business-development-300987103.html

SOURCE CRB

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.01.20
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
14.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
14.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
14.01.20
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag schlussendlich fester. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnte sich nicht so recht entscheiden und beendete die Sitzung dann nahe der Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Wenig Ausschläge zeigten sich an der Wall Street.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;