30.09.2019 23:14:00

CRB names new pharmaceutical/biotechnology leaders in Europe

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading design and construction firm, CRB, announced today that Can Aktar has been appointed the leader of the Basel office and Christian Goesker has joined as engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) director in Stuttgart.  

"Having Can and Christian in these positions strengthens our leadership team in Europe as the company grows," said Eric Unrau, European regional leader. "Their expertise positions CRB well for providing full EPCM services throughout Europe." 

Can Aktar has been with CRB since 2013, starting as a project manager and moving quickly to leading the pharmaceutical and biotechnology business unit in CRB's Boston office. Can has experience with many of CRB's clients who have facilities in both the United States and Europe. His transition to Basel comes as the company is expanding to offer all its services on a global scale.  

Christian Goesker joins CRB in Stuttgart with nearly three decades of experience executing EPCM projects throughout Europe and Asia. As the EPCM director, Christian will lead CRB's ONEsolution growth and EPCM projects including preconstruction and construction management services as part of the scope. Christian is also responsible for growing the team of construction experts in Europe as CRB continues to grow.  

About CRB:
CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and advanced technology industries. Our more than 1,000 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich 35-year history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. 

Media Contact: 

Katie Helmsing
Phone: +1-314-372-3182
Email: katie.helmsing@crbgroup.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1003748/CRB___Can_Aktar_and_Christian_Goesker.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679457/crb_Logo.jpg  

SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Montag unentschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte im späten Handel noch zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

