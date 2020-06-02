Crawler Camera System Market Size Worth $309.2 Million by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crawler camera system market size is anticipated to reach USD 309.2 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for technology to perform video inspections of large municipal and commercial sewer main lines and service lines is likely to escalate the growth of market in coming years.

Crawler camera system is compact and portable and can be remotely controlled. The operator remains in mobile control station above ground while camera crawls into pipeline or into canal as directed by operator. With technological advancement in video and recording, inspecting drainage or pipelines with crawler camera has become easier and more accessible. It provides the convenience desired by end users by offering real-time footage of drainage or pipelines.

Key suggestions from the report:

By application, pipeline inspection is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing area of concern in large pipelines, such as contamination from toxic gasses or hazardous waste, which possibly leads to hazardous accidents

The municipal end-user segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage of crawler camera in municipal sewer lines to maintain its proper function with periodic cleaning schedule.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Crawler Camera System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Drain Inspection, Pipeline Inspection, Tank, Void, & Conduit/Cavity Inspection), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/crawler-camera-system-market

This system helps to identify the blockages and drainage issues, which can potentially cause extensive damage if they are not repaired in a timely manner. They are beneficial for municipal, industrial, residential, and commercial end users to analyze the pipelines, drainage or other area and take preventive measures in order to avoid any damage. Such factors are likely to drive demand for these systems over the forecast period.

Inspection conducted through crawler camera system is relatively quick and the tubes remain intact throughout the process, making it a non-destructive testing method. As this system is compact, portable, and controlled remotely, the required manpower is reduced, making it an economical inspection process. It is likely to fuel the growth of market in coming years.

The pipeline inspection application segment is expected to be at the forefront by accounting for more than 2/5th share of the overall revenue over the forecast period. Crawler camera is a compact, portable, and convenient system to inspect pipes to look for areas of concern and mark out problem areas. Many end users use this system to maintain proper function of pipeline and avoid blockage, deterioration, and structure collapse, which always pose potential risk. Thus, crawler camera is a suitable option for remotely surveying pipe lines and taking preventive measures in case of any area of concern.

North America will continue to enjoy its leading position in the market during the forecast period. Continuous expansion of industrial and municipal area, along with growing need for periodic inspection of pipe and drainage lines to ensure environmental protection, is likely to drive demand for crawler cameras. Increasing number of pipeline accidents in the region and growing concerns to avoid such damages with periodic inspection are expected to ensure positive outlook for the regional market in coming years.

As per the incident reported by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), in November 2019, a newly installed gas pipeline exploded and burned in Pepper Pike, Ohio, U.S. As per the preliminary investigation undergone by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, U.S., the welding failure caused the rupture, which led to the explosion.

Grand View Research has segmented the global crawler camera system market on the basis of application, end user, and region:

Crawler Camera System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Drain Inspection



Pipeline Inspection



Tank, Void, and Conduit/Cavity Inspection

Crawler Camera System End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Industrial



Commercial



Municipal



Residential

Crawler Camera System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Crawler Camera System Market

Deep Trekker Inc.



AM Industrial (UK) Ltd.



iPEK International GmbH



CUES Inc.



Eddyfi Technologies



Kummert GmbH



Mini-Cam Ltd.



Rausch Electronics USA , LLC

, LLC

Inspector Systems Rainer Hitzel GmbH



Subsite Electronics

Find more research reports on Electronic & Electrical Industry, by Grand View Research:

Massage Equipment Market – Increasing number of shopping malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets in developing countries including China and India has paved a way for the commercial massage chairs and thus, in turn, will expand the buyer reach in the market.

Increasing number of shopping malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets in developing countries including and has paved a way for the commercial massage chairs and thus, in turn, will expand the buyer reach in the market. Baby Food Maker Market – Increasing awareness regarding the proper nutritional intake for toddlers as well as infants is expected to be the key factor driving the market for baby food maker.

Increasing awareness regarding the proper nutritional intake for toddlers as well as infants is expected to be the key factor driving the market for baby food maker. Tankless Water Heater Market– Increasing consumer concerns over sustainable use of energy is a main factor fueling the demand for tankless water heater.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg