Crash Hotel Launches in Downtown Squamish

Canada's newest boutique hotel brand opens its second location

SQUAMISH, BC, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Crash Hotel Squamish, a new, independent boutique hotel has launched in the heart of downtown Squamish, delivering a completely out-of-the-ordinary energized hotel experience.

Featuring 27 custom Squamish-inspired rooms, Crash Hotel promises travelers a stay that is as unique as they are. A Crash Hotel Squamish room doesn't look like any other in the sea-to-sky corridor.

"Crash Hotel Squamish offers patrons an edgy hotel experience you might find in a major urban center, but with a local flavour," said Chad Hubbs, General Manager of Crash Hotel Squamish. "We are a great place to stay if you want more than a good night's sleep. It's for the adventure-hard, play-hard community who need a place to crash at the end of the night."

Crash Hotel Squamish, the second Crash Hotel brand in Canada, is aimed at travelers who are looking for hip designs and social experiences rather than just material goods and services offered by current cookie cutter brands.

"Squamish is at the center of extreme sports and natural beauty, and we wanted to bring that essence out in the hotel," said Hubbs. "Our rooms are designed around what makes Squamish such a draw for travelers including mountain biking, après skiing and snowboarding, rock climbing and the scenery."

With features like a mountain bike locker in the lobby, Crash Hotel Squamish caters to the needs of its clientele and ensures they have easy access to the things that matter to them. The 27 rooms come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from hostel style rooms with bunk beds to larger king bed suites with views of the Chieftain Mountain. Each room comes with a fully stocked mini-bar, smart TV including access to Netflix, and top-of-the-line mattresses.

Located on the corner of Cleveland and Victoria, a site which housed travelers since the early 1900s, Crash Hotel Squamish is bringing a modern edge to this historic location.

Crash Hotel Squamish also refurbished the historic Chieftain sign and reinstalled it this week. "We wanted to keep part of the history that has made this site so special and refurbished the sign to bring back many of its historic elements," says Hubbs. "After a complete renovation of both the pub, The Goat, and the Crash Hotel, we are ready to be back as the cornerstone in Squamish's downtown hospitality scene."

Photos:Crash Hotel Squamish Images

Website:www.crashhotel.com

Instagram: @CrashSquamish

Hashtags: #CrashHotelSquamish #CrashLandHere

SOURCE Crash Hotel Squamish