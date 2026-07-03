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03.07.2026 11:17:05
Craneware Expects Annual Financial Performance Below Market View
(RTTNews) - Craneware PLC (CRW.L), a healthcare software and technology company, said on Friday that it expects annual financial performance to be below market expectations.
For the 12-month period to June 30, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $65 million to $67 million, on revenue of $205 million to $208 million, both broadly in line with fiscal 2025. This change results from the timing of eligible 340B activity and the deferral of a small number of significant enterprise contracts, which are now anticipated to contribute during fiscal 2027.
Keith Neilson, CEO of Craneware, said: "Naturally we are disappointed not to have delivered the growth that we expected in FY26. While the short-term complexity in the pharmacy market has impacted the year, the long-term opportunity remains intact. This reinforces our strategy of expanding beyond software and analytics into technology-enabled operational transformation..."
Craneware will release its annual results in September.
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