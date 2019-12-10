+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
Crain's New York Business Names Clune Construction #1 Best Place To Work In New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clune Construction (Clune) is excited to announce it has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in New York in the Large Company Category. A total of 100 employers were selected by Crain's New York Business 2019 "Best Places to Work" rankings. The annual survey and recognition program identifies and honors New York companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

Since 1997, Clune has been providing superior construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world, while maintaining its dedication to providing a positive and rewarding workplace for its employees. Clune also provides its employees with best-in-class benefits and allows them to enjoy the rewards of its success through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

"Clune prides itself on our ability to foster a culture where each employee is treated like a member of the family and is recognized for their hard work," said Ben Walker, Executive Managing Director and President of the Eastern Region. "We attribute our success to encouraging growth and achievement by creating an environment that gives each employee a sense of pride in their contribution to the success of our company."

Crain's New York Business' Best Places to Work rankings survey both employees and employers to get an overview of the attitudes of employees with respect to workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics. Employee survey responses account for 75% of an employer's Best Places to Work ranking.

About Clune Construction
Clune Construction is an employee-owned, national general contractor, providing construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world. With offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC, Clune manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune's mission is to provide exceptional construction services to its clients and business partners; inspire its more than 600 employees; lead with integrity, commitment and purpose and deliver results, which always exceed expectations. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

