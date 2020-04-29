+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 15:45:00

Crackers Experience Sales Growth as Consumers Opt for Long Shelf-Life Goods During Coronavirus Lockdown

DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Crackers Experience Sales Growth as Consumers Opt for Long Shelf-Life Goods During Coronavirus Lockdown"

As more countries enter lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, consumers are looking to stock up on foods that are good-value, long-lasting and filling to keep them going while they work and learn from home. Some consumers are also concerned about access to fresh baked goods like breads and pastries.

These factors have led to increased demand for packaged crackers which have a long-shelf life. In the US, crackers saw a 10% increase in sales in March with popular brands like Ritz and Goldfish crackers in extremely high demand. Sales of Goldfish crackers increased by 22.7% while several retailers ran out of Ritz cracker products due to the increased demand.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Crackers Experience Sales Growth as Consumers Opt for Long Shelf-Life Goods During Coronavirus Lockdown"

