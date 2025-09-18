Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.09.2025 03:30:49

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.75 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $18.14 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.70 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $868.01 million from $894.39 million last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.75 Mln. vs. $18.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $868.01 Mln vs. $894.39 Mln last year.

The company provides FY25 revenue guidance of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion.

