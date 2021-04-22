 CR2 named as Leader in SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform, 2021 Report | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
22.04.2021 10:06:00

CR2 named as Leader in SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform, 2021 Report

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named CR2 (www.CR2.com), the Digital, Self-Service and Payments solutions provider as technology leader following the publication of their SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform 2021 Report.

The research included comprehensive research and in-depth analysis of the major market vendors - evaluating their product portfolio, market presence and customer value proposition - then ranked and positioned the 17 vendors within the SPARK Matrix, based on technology excellence and customer impact. 

CR2 was awarded a leadership position:

"CR2's BankWorld digital banking platform, with its powerful functional capabilities, has secured excellent ratings across the technology excellence and customer impact performance parameters, gaining CR2 a strong position amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Digital Banking Platform market."

A key capability highlighted by the research analysts is the ability of CR2's BankWorld platform to allow banks to easily extend their ecosystems, whether to partner or compete with Fintech providers. Other significant factors are the platform's native channel technology that delivers a frictionless customer experience and off-the-shelf solutions, enabling banks to accelerate their digital banking strategies. On the release of the SPARK Matrix report Fintan Byrne, CEO of CR2, remarked:

"We are very pleased that CR2 is being recognized as a technology leader in the Digital Banking market. The continued investment and innovation of our BankWorld platform reflects the needs and challenges of banks in emerging and developing markets. This leadership position is evidenced by many leading banks across the Middle East and Africa choosing our platform to drive their digital banking strategies."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report acknowledges how CR2 is enhancing and extending their Digital Banking platform to allow banks to grow cost effectively through Open Banking, APIs and Digital Payments.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform 2021 Knowledge Brief is available now for download at:

https://www.cr2.com/whitepapers/spark-matrix-digital-banking-platform-2021-report/

If you would like more information or would like to arrange an interview please contact Nigel Sutton at +353(0)873 92 92 90 or email nige@seventeen59pr.com

About CR2

CR2 provide banks with Digital, Self-Service and Payment solutions to grow their business, optimise their customer service cost and deliver an enhanced customer experience. Headquartered in Ireland, we are enabling over 100 banks in 60 countries to seamlessly connect and engage with their customers on the most critical banking channels today.

Media Contact:
Riya Mehar
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com   
+91 9096837104

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg 

