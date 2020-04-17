CR Environmental LLC First to Deploy Medical Grade Sanitizing Equipment for Local Businesses

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CR Environmental LLC is deploying medical level COVID decontamination service to sanitize businesses in Valencia, California. This is the first time this hospital grade sanitizing equipment is being used on local businesses.

CR Environmental is a IAC2 certified remediation company that offers COVID sanitation cleaning services for businesses to reduce their risk when reopening to the public.

The COVID decontamination process employs an EPA approved fog solution that leaves no toxic residue with no rinsing required. The equipment delivers a predetermined amount of mist based on the room size. This EPA registered solution has a 99.9999% efficacy rating against COVID and other difficult to kill bacteria. The efficient system is lab proven to decontaminate everything the mist touches. This advanced equipment is superior to traditional hand cleaning methods that often fail to reach the entire room.

CR Environmental LLC also specializes in non-toxic and non-VOC mold removal techniques that protect current and future occupants of the buildings they treat.

"In this critical time of reopening businesses, it is important that we protect the community we serve. Deep decontamination of public places and businesses is going to be paramount during this 're-opening' process," said Carl Reese the CEO of CR Environmental LLC.

Reese has been a repeat guest on Fox Business News with Liz Claman and has set multiple Guinness World Records to bring awareness to veterans and first responder charity called the Motorcycle Relief Project a 501(3)(c)

Tom Delgado, the company Field Operations Officer says, "The service is new to the Santa Clarita Valley, but the decontamination process has existed for over nine years. The equipment we use to decontaminate is also used in hospitals and medical facilities worldwide."

About CR Environmental

CR Environmental LLC serves Los Angeles and Kern Counties, specializing in mold testing, mold remediation, and COVID decontamination of businesses and residences.

CR Environmental technicians must complete a forty-eight hour OSHA Hazwopers and Supervisor course.

For more about CR Environmental LLC go to https://www.covidsterilization.com

About Carl Reese

Carl Reese is the CEO of CR Environmental LLC. Reese is a certified OSHA Hazwoper Supervisor, IAC2 Certified Indoor Air Quality Specialist, NACHI Certified Property Inspector, Licensed General Contractor, Certified Thermographer, PPE Certified, IAC2 Remediation Certified, EPA Lead-Safe Renovator Certified.

Reese has served the Santa Clarita Valley since 1994, working closely with the medical community to provide environmental testing of residences and businesses alike.

Reese is a multiple Guinness World Record holding professional endurance driver.

For more about Carl Reese got to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Reese_(driver)

For more about Motorcycle Relief Project go to http://www.motorelief.org

About Wes Colvin

Wes Colvin is the COO of CR Environmental. Colvin has served in senior executive level positions for more than 25 years guiding and shaping healthcare business strategy. Colvin most recently has serviced as the Assistant Chief Information Officer for the County of Riverside. Colvin also has been part time faculty for the University of La Verne and College of the Canyons. Colvin has an Executive MBA from Claremont Graduate University. Certificates and short business programs from CalTech, Harvard Business School, MIT, UCLA, Carnegie Mellon University and Cal Poly Pomona. Most recently, he has been enrolled in Health Care Management and Leadership at UCLA.

About Tom Delgado

Tom Delgado, Field Operations Officer of CR Environmental, has a Bachelor's degree in business from CSUN and brings over 15 years of domestic and international medical sales experience in senior management roles. Delgado is a certified OSHA Hazwoper Supervisor, Santa Clarita resident, and local real estate agent.

