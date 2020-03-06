06.03.2020 21:37:00

CQ Printing's Clients are "PEOPLE"

CLEVELAND, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating over 40 years of business in northeastern Ohio, CQ Printing has grown into a full service commercial printing business.  With in-house printing production and bindery facilities, graphic design department, direct mail including Every Door Direct (EDDM) capabilities, CQ Printing gets the job done efficiently and quickly.  Signs and banners, custom printed apparel, promo and branding items, along with warehousing & inventory have been added to meet their clients needs.

(PRNewsfoto/CQ Printing)

So who is CQ Printing's "target market"?  Owner, John Bechke said, "The answer is 'PEOPLE!'"  He explained, "People who are decision makers in their company or organization.  People that work in small businesses to large corporations, non-profits, cities and municipalities, schools & educational facilities, medical & health industries.  People that host events, vendors or exhibitors at trade shows, or running for political office.  Marketing and advertising agencies, CPA's, law offices, insurance agencies, restaurants, and retail stores.  Everyone at one time will need our services.  Brochures & envelopes to T-shirts for their small business or hosting a marathon, printing and mailing an advertising piece to signage or branding items for their event or business."

CQ Printing is here for you!  Family owned and operated, with customer service being the top priority, along with quality, pricing, and meeting client's deadlines. 

Their goal is to make you look good!

For more information visit: www.cqprinting.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cq-printings-clients-are-people-301019159.html

SOURCE CQ Printing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:29
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:31
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
08:42
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
07:27
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
07:00
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:11
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Wisekey-Aktie geht fester aus dem Handel: Investor Yorkville verlängert Eigenkapitalzusage von drei auf fünf Jahre

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;