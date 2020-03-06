CQ Printing's Clients are "PEOPLE"

CLEVELAND, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating over 40 years of business in northeastern Ohio, CQ Printing has grown into a full service commercial printing business. With in-house printing production and bindery facilities, graphic design department, direct mail including Every Door Direct (EDDM) capabilities, CQ Printing gets the job done efficiently and quickly. Signs and banners, custom printed apparel, promo and branding items, along with warehousing & inventory have been added to meet their clients needs.

So who is CQ Printing's "target market"? Owner, John Bechke said, "The answer is 'PEOPLE!'" He explained, "People who are decision makers in their company or organization. People that work in small businesses to large corporations, non-profits, cities and municipalities, schools & educational facilities, medical & health industries. People that host events, vendors or exhibitors at trade shows, or running for political office. Marketing and advertising agencies, CPA's, law offices, insurance agencies, restaurants, and retail stores. Everyone at one time will need our services. Brochures & envelopes to T-shirts for their small business or hosting a marathon, printing and mailing an advertising piece to signage or branding items for their event or business."

CQ Printing is here for you! Family owned and operated, with customer service being the top priority, along with quality, pricing, and meeting client's deadlines.

Their goal is to make you look good!

For more information visit: www.cqprinting.com

