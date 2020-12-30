SMI 10’702 0.2%  SPI 13’332 0.1%  Dow 30’460 0.4%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0845 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’576 -0.1%  Gold 1’884 0.3%  Bitcoin 24’834 2.7%  Dollar 0.8830 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 0.1% 
CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below.  Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time.  Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.  It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products. 

  • Target Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Target-Recalls-Infant-Rompers-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
  • Target Recalls Infant-Toddler Girl's One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Target-Recalls-Infant-Toddler-Girls-One-Piece-Rashguard-Swimsuits-Due-to-Choking-Haard

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.  CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information: 
- Visit CPSC.gov. 
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. 
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC. 
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov. 
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054). 
- Contact a media specialist.

 

