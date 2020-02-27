27.02.2020 17:16:00

CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below.  Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

  • Step2 Recalls Children's Grocery Shopping Carts Due to Laceration Hazard
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Step2-Recalls-Childrens-Grocery-Shopping-Carts-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

  • Just Blanks Children's Nightgowns Recalled by Ishtex Textile Products Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Just-Blanks-Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-by-Ishtex-Textile-Products-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-Burn-Hazard

  • Lennox Industries Recalls Ductless Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Lennox-Industries-Recalls-Ductless-Heat-Pumps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

    • About U.S. CPSC:
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

    Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

    For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

    CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
    Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
    800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
    Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
    Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

    Media Contact
    Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
    Phone: 301-504-7908
    Spanish: 301-504-7800

