|
27.02.2020 17:16:00
CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site
WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Step2-Recalls-Childrens-Grocery-Shopping-Carts-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Just-Blanks-Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-by-Ishtex-Textile-Products-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-Burn-Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Lennox-Industries-Recalls-Ductless-Heat-Pumps-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-posts-recalls-to-its-web-site-301012802.html
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Virussorgen belasten: SMI sinkt auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street mit weiterem Ausverkauf -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Donnerstagshandel kräftig ab, während auch der deutsche Leitindex unter Druck gerät. Auch an den US-Börsen dreht sich die Abwärtsspirale weiter. Die asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich indes im Handelsverlauf in verschiedene Richtungen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}