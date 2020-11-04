SMI 10’287 2.8%  SPI 12’801 2.7%  Dow 27’848 1.3%  DAX 12’324 2.0%  Euro 1.0694 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’161 2.0%  Gold 1’904 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9119 -0.1%  Öl 41.2 2.6% 

CPSC Posts Recall to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recall is posted in cooperation with the firm listed below.  Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time.  Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.  It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products. 

  • YETI Recalls Rambler Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lid Due to Injury and Burn Hazards
    https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/YETI-Recalls-Rambler-Travel-Mugs-with-Stronghold-Lid-Due-to-Injury-and-Burn-Hazards

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.  CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:
Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-posts-recall-to-its-web-site-301166726.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Nachrichten

pagehit