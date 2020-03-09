CPS Energy Launches Request For Proposal For Consulting Assistance For The Future FlexPOWER Bundle

SAN ANTONIO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy is taking the next steps in their Flexible Path to discover, explore, and implement new power generation solutions for the next 20 years and beyond. The Flexible Path is the over-arching strategy to continue transforming CPS Energy's generation fleet to lower and non-emitting resources. Today, the utility released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for Consulting Services to assist with the next release of the FlexPOWER Bundle RFP.

Through the Consulting RFP, we will seek a partner to assist with the evaluation of the FlexPOWER Bundle RFP. This will include assisting us with managing and augmenting our stakeholder engagement strategy.

While the Consulting RFP is being released today, the following FlexPOWER Bundle RFP will be released in approximately a month. Excitingly, through the upcoming FlexPOWER Bundle RFP, CPS Energy will seek bids for a strong combination of new solar, battery storage, and firming capacity that will be an all-resource eligible component.

"We are looking forward to working with businesses to assist in evaluating the FlexPOWER Bundle RFP that aligns with our guiding pillars of Reliability, Customer Affordability, Security, Safety, Environmental Responsibility and Resiliency," said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "The stakeholder engagement portion of this RFP is crucial in ensuring we are gathering important feedback from our community. Our customers and our community are our key stakeholders, and we are committed to listening to their ideas, hearing their concerns, and closing the loop with them to make better actionable decisions."

The following are key dates for the process of Consulting RFP:

Milestone Date RFP Issuance March 9, 2020 Pre-Bid WebEx Meeting March 16, 2020 Respondent Proposals Due April 6, 2020 Proposed Contract Commencement April 30, 2020

In about a month, the global competitive FlexPOWER Bundle RFP process will be released to help us transition from approximately 1,700 of aging power capacity. Broadly, the next RFP is being designed to add up to:

900MW of new solar resources,

50MW of battery storage, and

500MW of energy firming capacity, including new technologies.

On both the Consulting and Power RFPs, CPS Energy is open to working with a single or multiple consultants. We are open to partnerships and encourage respondents to engage with others to deliver creative solutions. To access the RFP, visit the CPS Energy website.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 840,750 electric and 352,585 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

