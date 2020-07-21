+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
21.07.2020 19:15:00

Cprime Learning Announces Workshops for the First Comprehensive Training Program for Integrating SAFe® and Jira Align

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cprime Learning, the training and certifications division of global consulting firm Cprime, is excited to announce the first training program on Atlassian's Jira Align toolset for implementing SAFe®. The six-hour course, How to Use Jira Align to Implement SAFe®, is not only the first publicly available training for Jira Align software, it is also the first that blends the Scaled Agile Framework with Atlassian tool implementation. 

Jira Align, an Atlassian tool, enables organizations to link corporate strategy and initiatives to the work being completed at every level and provide visibility to executives on defined OKRs to measure the fulfillment of strategic goals. The software is able to aggregate data, align team members on scope and dependencies, while still optimizing value for the customer. This software greatly benefits Program and Portfolio Managers, PMO Directors, Transformation Leads, Agile Leads, and other SAFe® leaders involved in scaled agility initiatives.

In recent years, Agile development practices have been broadly adopted by technology teams, and research has shown that those practices work well at the team level. However, coordinating those successes into holistic outcomes across huge workforces and high levels of complexity have proven challenging. Until now, the ability to get insights across all work with tools not designed to support the SAFe® framework required significant manual intervention. 

Jira Align remedies this manual overhead. Cprime is uniquely positioned to teach Jira Align in hands-on workshops. Some of the world's leading experts on Jira Align work for Cprime, and Cprime was awarded Atlassian's Agile Partner of the Year in 2019. Through this strong partnership, Jira Align customers are enabled to maximize the value and utility of the toolset.

The workshop includes instructor-led demonstrations and individual simulation exercises to connect strategy to execution in Jira Align. Tina Behers, the leader of Cprime's Jira Align practice, says the ideal learner comes to this workshop from "a large enterprise with established Agile practices at the team level, with more than three Agile release trains that are seeking to gain a strategically aligned delivery across the organization."

The workshop teaches participants how to:

  • Effectively align delivery across an organization, from a prioritized set of portfolio epics to execution plans
  • Build a strong foundation for Jira Align as the most comprehensive enterprise tool to support SAFe®
  • Align goals with strategic themes - participants will learn how Lean Portfolio Management (LPM) concepts are supported by Jira Align
  • Report and monitor across the portfolio to enable effective decision-making
  • Simulate configuration, preparation and execution of PI planning and the framework in Jira Align

This course is ideal for those scaling Agile with SAFe® who are considering Jira Align as an enterprise tool or those who are using the software currently and are seeking to optimize usage with best practices. 

Learn more about how to register for an upcoming session here. Additional questions or inquiries can be directed to learn@cprime.com.

Related Links

Using Jira Align to Implement SAFe

About Cprime

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cprime-learning-announces-workshops-for-the-first-comprehensive-training-program-for-integrating-safe-and-jira-align-301097270.html

SOURCE Cprime

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 47.51
4.05 %
UBS Group 11.56
2.62 %
Swiss Re 77.26
1.39 %
CS Group 10.17
1.14 %
Swiss Life Hldg 361.40
1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 341.05
-0.51 %
Alcon 56.68
-0.56 %
Givaudan 3’748.00
-0.90 %
SGS 2’415.00
-1.51 %
Novartis 81.12
-1.92 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:00
Options Review: H1 2020
11:36
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
09:24
Vontobel: 10% Coupon auf 20% verdoppeln?
08:58
SMI vor neuem Verlaufshoch
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:37
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
ARYZTA setzt GV auf 16. September an und prüft Übernahmeangebote - Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Verbot von Kryptowährungen geplant: Indien legt Gesetzesentwurf vor
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt
Trotz Aktien-Anstieg: Tesla-Leerverkäufe auf Rekordhoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Dienstag Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Dienstag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB