21.07.2020 16:21:00

CPP Investments Welcomes New Director to its Board

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is pleased to welcome Boon Sim to its Board of Directors. 

CPP Investments (CNW Group/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)

Mr. Sim has close to three decades of global experience in the finance industry and expertise in a range of sectors including technology and healthcare.

Between 2012 and 2017, Mr. Sim held senior roles with Temasek International, most recently as President, Americas, Head of Markets Groups and Head of Life Science and Credit Portfolios. Prior to joining Temasek, Mr. Sim's 20-year tenure with Credit Suisse Group and its predecessor firm, The First Boston Corporation, included various leadership positions, last as Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. He is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners, a growth and private equity investment firm based in New York.

Mr. Sim is currently a member of the Yale University School of Management Board of Advisors. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering (SMME) from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Private & Public Management (MPPM) from Yale University and a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng First Class Honours) from the National University of Singapore.

About CPP Investments
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that invests around the world in the best interests of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income are made by CPP Investments. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2020, the Fund totalled $409.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

