SMI 10’796 0.2%  SPI 13’477 0.1%  Dow 31’313 -0.2%  DAX 14’001 -0.4%  Euro 1.0809 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’659 -0.2%  Gold 1’839 0.4%  Bitcoin 41’368 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8936 -0.6%  Öl 60.7 0.0% 
09.02.2021 17:21:00

CPIT Management Team Complete Purchase For Full Ownership

DERBY, England, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, CPIT's management team, led by Brett and Vicky Critchley, began the journey towards full ownership.

Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Experts

We look forward to creating our own identity and accelerate growth as one of the finest Microsoft partners in the world.

On Friday 5 February 2021, they completed the purchase of the remaining 50% of shares to become full owners of the business.

Vicky Critchley will be CEO and Brett Critchley will become Executive Chairman.

The new business will be called Bamboo Cloud. A full rebranding will be revealed in March. 

The seven-member ownership team of CPIT will remain in place along with the talented group of nearly ninety employees.

"We're looking forward to creating our own identity and accelerate our growth as one of the finest Microsoft partners in the world. Our unique passion for empowering SMBs will continue and we look forward to expanding our offerings and services to a larger global audience in the months to come," states Vicky Critchley, CEO.

The business remains dedicated to providing the underserved SMB market with guidance throughout their technology journey and access to affordable, simplified cloud-based Microsoft solutions.

Highly regarded in the Microsoft community, CPIT was named the 2019 Partner of the Year Winner for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and was a finalist for the same honour in 2020. They were selected as part of the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and are a Microsoft Gold Partner in Productivity, Cloud Platform, Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions, and several other areas.

Cooper Parry CEO, Ade Cheatham adds: "Following the part MBO back in 2019, this is the natural next step. With exciting global opportunities across the UK and US, CPIT will fully leverage their strong Microsoft relationship to the benefit of our many mutual clients. We'll continue to collaborate on many projects, transforming clients' IT and finance systems. I'm super excited to see the next chapter of this story unfold."

Executive Chairman, Brett Critchley concludes: "Our global accomplishments are rooted in the unwavering commitment we received from Cooper Parry. Together we built a solid foundation for global success, and we can't wait to embark on this latest part of the journey."

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpit-management-team-complete-purchase-for-full-ownership-301223961.html

SOURCE Cooper Parry Dynamics

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 587.00
2.98 %
Roche Hldg G 310.80
0.81 %
CieFinRichemont 87.66
0.67 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’116.00
0.54 %
Swiss Re 83.38
0.34 %
The Swatch Grp 268.60
-0.74 %
SGS 2’718.00
-0.84 %
LafargeHolcim 49.78
-1.03 %
Sika 249.50
-1.15 %
Alcon 66.66
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:06
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
11:33
Vontobel: Deutliches Wachstum bei Alibaba und Amazon
08:13
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
Lonza-Aktie im Plus: Lonza verkauft Chemiesparte an Bain und Cinven
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht um mehr als die Hälfte ein: Erste Ergebnisse zu COVID-Kandidat vorgelegt - Rücktrit im VR
ams klettert im Schlussquartal mit Umsatz auf Rekordniveau - ams-Aktie fällt nach enttäuscht aufgenommenem Ausblick
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter -- SMI in Grün -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Aktienmärkte beenden Handel im Plus
Nach der jüngsten Gewinnserie mit Kursen in Rekordhöhe gehen es die Anleger am US-Aktienmarkt am Dienstag etwas gemächlicher an. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Dienstag etwas fester, wogegen es für den deutschen Leitindex abwärts geht. Die Börsen in Fernost setzten ihren Schwung vom Vortag fort.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit