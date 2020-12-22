CP completes acquisition of Detroit River Rail Tunnel

CALGARY, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announced today it has completed its previously announced agreement to purchase an 83.5 percent stake in the Detroit River Rail Tunnel from certain affiliates of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the province of Ontario. CP previously owned a 16.5 percent stake of the tunnel in partnership with OMERS. The purchase price for the transaction is approximately US$312 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

About Canadian Pacific

