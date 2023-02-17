SMI 11'195 -0.7%  SPI 14'422 -0.7%  Dow 33'697 -1.3%  DAX 15'534 0.2%  Euro 0.9881 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'297 0.4%  Gold 1'838 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'334 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9259 0.2%  Öl 84.8 -0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Freizügigkeitskonto - wie Sie Ihr Pensionsgeld bei einem Unternehmensaustritt sichern
Diese US-Aktien befanden sich im vierten Quartal 2022 im Portfolio der Zurich Insurance
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
Nach durchwachsenem Jahr 2022: Stehen den Schweizer Privatbanken schwierige Zeiten bevor?
Zalando-Aktie: Wie Zalando seine schwachen Margen steigern will
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Canadian Pacific Railway Aktie [Valor: 1282141 / ISIN: CA13645T1003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.02.2023 01:12:00

CP announces ratification of new labour agreement with Unifor

Canadian Pacific Railway
70.14 CHF -5.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced that Unifor members have ratified a new two-year collective agreement covering approximately 1,200 CP mechanical employees in Canada.

"This negotiated agreement is the result of hard work by all involved. We thank Unifor for working collaboratively with us throughout this process," said Keith Creel, CP's President and CEO. "Ratifying this agreement is a positive step for our mechanical employees and another example of CP's willingness to negotiate in good faith with our union partners."

Unifor represents CP's mechanical responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

CP has successfully negotiated three tentative collective agreements with its unions in 2023, including this the one with Unifor announced in January and ratified this month. 

Forward looking information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating, but not limited to, collective bargaining between CP and its labour unions, and CP's business, operations and service. This forward-looking information also includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and statements about possible future events, conditions, and results of operations or performance.  Forward-looking information may contain statements with words or headings such as "financial expectations", "key assumptions", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "will", "outlook", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes.   

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. By its nature, CP's forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information, including but not limited to the following factors: changes in business strategies; general North American and global economic, credit and business conditions; risks in agricultural production such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; changes in commodity prices; uncertainty surrounding timing and volumes of commodities being shipped via CP; inflation; changes in laws and regulations, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; labour disputes; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; currency and interest rate fluctuations; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and investments; and various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.  These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CP with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Information" in CP's annual and interim reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections and it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by CP. Except as required by law, CP undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-announces-ratification-of-new-labour-agreement-with-unifor-301749447.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gesundheit - Neue Strukturen, neue Arzneien / Flugverkehr - Mehr Passagiere
16.02.23 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Schweizer Aktien
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
16.02.23 SMI zurück in der Spur
14.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Sika, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
14.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'642.22 19.84 IXSSMU
Short 11'890.11 13.75 TSSMBU
Short 12'319.77 8.97 DSSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'194.91 16.02.2023 17:31:20
Long 10'772.31 19.84 MFSSMU
Long 10'484.63 13.34 A6SSMU
Long 10'070.65 8.89 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie freundlich: Meyer Burger verkauft jetzt Solarmodule in Grossbritannien
Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Nestlé machte 2022 weniger Gewinn - Dennoch Dividendenerhöhung angekündigt
Shiba Inu Coins Prognose: Elon Musk lässt die Hundecoins wieder mal tanzen
Roche-Aktie und Novartis-Aktie uneinheitlich: Berufungsgericht in Frankreich hebt Bussgelder gegen Roche und Novartis auf
Newron-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Newron-Medikament gegen Schizophrenie ist auch nach einem Jahr noch wirksam
Elon Musk erwägt Kryptozahlungen auf Twitter - Kurssprung bei Dogecoin
Credit Suisse-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: CS verkauft wohl "Distressed Debt"-Portfolio
Schwergewichte belasten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Commerzbank-Aktie springt hoch: Commerzbank freut sich über stärkstes Ergebnis seit mehr als zehn Jahren
Krypto-Anleger in Kauflaune: Bitcoin steigt auf den höchsten Wert seit August

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.