09.02.2021 17:21:00

Cox Enterprises, Inc., President and CEO to Keynote ECP Event Hosted by ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Taylor, president and CEO of Cox Enterprises, Inc., will speak at the Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) virtual event on Thursday, Feb. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free event that will be hosted live on Zoom by Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business.

(PRNewsfoto/W. P. Carey School of Business )

Taylor serves as vice chairman of Cox Enterprises' board of directors and has held numerous positions across the company during his 21-year career at Cox. As chief operating officer of Cox Enterprises, Inc., he oversaw its long-term growth and investment plans and its major subsidiaries — Cox Communications, Cox Automotive, and Cox Media Group. Prior to this, he served as senior vice president of field operations for Cox Communications and executive vice president of Cox Media Group, where he oversaw television, radio, newspaper, and digital properties, and led the creation of the company's first cross-platform newsroom.   

Giving back and serving local communities is at the heart of the Cox culture. Taylor serves as a board member of the Food Well Alliance, Atlanta Committee for Progress, and PATH Foundation. He's also a member of the Carter Center Board of Councilors and on the Vanderbilt Board of Trust. 

Cox Enterprises, Inc., is a multi-generational family business that started in newspapers and has grown into a leader in the broadband, automotive services, and media industries. With nearly 50,000 employees in the United States and abroad, Cox serves millions of customers every day. 

About the Economic Club of Phoenix

The Dean's Council, a group of prominent business executives, founded the ECP in January 1985 in conjunction with Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. Thirty-five years later, the club remains the premier luncheon speaker series in the Valley designed to enhance the discussion of economics and business, labor, and public sectors in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

More information about the ECP and its speaker series can be found at econclubphx.org.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contact:
Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business
shay.moser@asu.edu, (480) 965-3963

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-enterprises-inc-president-and-ceo-to-keynote-ecp-event-hosted-by-asus-w-p-carey-school-of-business-301225094.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

