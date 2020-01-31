31.01.2020 17:00:00

Cox Enterprises' Anne Cox Chambers Dies

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Cox Chambers, who served on the Cox Enterprises Board of Directors and was the daughter of company founder and three-time Ohio Governor James M. Cox, died peacefully at home in Atlanta, Georgia early this morning.

"My aunt, a vivacious and charismatic woman, was very proud of Cox Enterprises' success and the accomplishments of its employees," said Jim Kennedy, Cox Enterprises chairman and nephew of Mrs. Chambers. "In addition to her work for the company, she had a career of her own that was driven by her personal passions and the respect she earned within the business community."

Mrs. Chambers became the first woman in Atlanta to become a bank director when she was appointed to the board of the Fulton National Bank in 1973. A few years later, President Jimmy Carter appointed her as the United States Ambassador to Belgium in 1977. She was the first woman to serve on the board of Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of the board of directors for the Coca-Cola Company.

When away from professional obligations, Mrs. Chambers pursued many of her personal passions. She had a love for gardening, the arts, animals, travel and politics.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden recognized her as a lifetime trustee and honored her with the naming of the Anne Cox Chambers Southern Seasons Garden. To honor her love of horticulture, the creamy, pale yellow Anne Cox Chambers rose bears her name.

Mrs. Chambers' love and support of the arts led to a position on the board of Atlanta's High Museum of Art. In 2007, the museum, which named the striking Renzo Piano-designed wing after her, exhibited several important works from the Musée de Louvre through a partnership made possible largely due to her support. She was especially proud of her founding role and involvement with the Forward Arts Foundation, which began in 1965 to support the Atlanta History Center and today supports emerging artists.

Mrs. Chambers was also dedicated to the causes of education and animal welfare. She was a board member of Communities in Schools and a generous supporter of the Atlanta Humane Society, which opened a shelter in her name in 2011.

"My great-grandfather believed strongly in giving back to his community, and that belief lived on through his daughter," said Alex Taylor, president and CEO, Cox Enterprises, and grandson of Mrs. Chambers. "If she believed in a cause or felt inspired by something, she would never hesitate to join in and help in any way she could. She has been and always will be an inspiration to me, our family and our company."

A graduate of Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Conn., and Finch College in New York City, Mrs. Chambers also had honorary degrees from Wesleyan College, Spelman College, Oglethorpe University, Brenau College and Clark Atlanta University.

Mrs. Chambers leaves behind three children: Katharine Rayner, Margaretta Taylor and Jim Cox Chambers, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

About Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive services and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with over $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit http://www.coxenterprises.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-enterprises-anne-cox-chambers-dies-300996906.html

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Nachrichten

