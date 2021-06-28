Cox Automotive June Forecast: Tight Inventory, High Prices Slow New-Vehicle Sales

|
ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to showcase a market still well above last year's levels but one that is slowing after a frenzied spring buying season. Vehicle sales in June are forecast by Cox Automotive to fall to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.4 million, up from last year's 13.0 million but down from May's 17.0 million pace.
June is expected to mark the second consecutive month of slowing sales after the market hit a red-hot, post-pandemic peak in April. The April sales pace of 18.8 million was among the strongest sales months in history, but the frenzy is forecast to slow as inventory constraints are now pulling the market back down to earth.
Sales volume in June is predicted to show a 24% gain over last year, a solid result but lower than the monthly gains seen earlier this spring. Volume is expected to decline nearly 200,000 units from May, a drop driven in part by one less selling day and no big holiday weekends to drive more sales.
"While new-vehicle sales volume in the first half of 2021 is healthy—and on par with the first half of 2019—the market could be stronger if not for the lack of available supply," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist, Cox Automotive. "Concern about the supply situation really cannot be overstated as we are in untested territory for the market."
According to a Cox Automotive analysis of vAuto Available Inventory data, new-vehicle inventory was historically low at the beginning of June, running 43% behind levels for the same period in 2020 and 54% below the same timeframe in 2019.
Production halts last spring due to COVID-19 left the industry with limited inventory to start 2021. Since then, supply chain disruptions have made the issue worse. While not all manufacturers are dealing with the same level of supply constraint, nearly all have lower-than-normal supply. Tight supply, in turn, has allowed manufacturers to reduce incentives, which means buyers will have a harder time making a more favorable deal. According to a recent analysis by Kelley Blue Book, the average new-vehicle incentive has dropped to a near-10-year low.
June 2021 Sales Forecast Highlights
- New light-vehicle sales are forecast to reach 1.35 million units, up nearly 24% higher compared to June 2020.
- Sales volume is expected to fall nearly 200,000 compared to May, or 12.7%.
- The sales pace of 16.4 million is forecast to be well above last year's COVID-19 impacted 13.0 million level, but a drop from May's strong 17.0 million pace.
June 2021 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Segment
Jun-21
Jun-20
May-21
YOY%
MOM%
Jun-21
May-21
MOM
Mid-Size Car
100,000
70,004
110,104
42.8%
-9.2%
7.2%
6.9%
0.3%
Compact Car
125,000
83,159
138,228
50.3%
-9.6%
9.0%
8.7%
0.3%
Compact SUV/Crossover
220,000
197,089
258,155
11.6%
-14.8%
15.9%
16.3%
-0.4%
Full-Size Pickup Truck
170,000
171,746
203,730
-1.0%
-16.6%
12.3%
12.8%
-0.6%
Mid-Size SUV/Crossover
230,000
190,656
268,292
20.6%
-14.3%
16.6%
16.9%
-0.3%
Grand Total2
1,385,000
1,117,654
1,585,989
23.9%
-12.7%
1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2 Total includes segments not shown
All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.
First Half 2021 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2021
Versus
Versus
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2021
Versus
Versus
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2021
GM
744,316
489,264
700,978
-5.8%
43.3%
1,409,321
1,105,696
1,340,384
-4.9%
21.2%
16.7%
17.1%
15.9%
Toyota
608,392
398,029
698,838
14.9%
75.6%
1,152,108
893,776
1,301,904
13.0%
45.7%
13.7%
13.8%
15.5%
Ford
644,498
432,317
519,007
-19.5%
20.1%
1,231,454
946,931
1,036,718
-15.8%
9.5%
14.6%
14.7%
12.3%
Stellantis
597,685
367,086
504,683
-15.6%
37.5%
1,096,040
813,854
974,334
-11.1%
19.7%
13.0%
12.6%
11.6%
Honda
407,208
293,502
483,758
18.8%
64.8%
776,995
592,286
830,849
6.9%
40.3%
9.2%
9.2%
9.9%
Hyundai
359,413
270,699
471,769
31.3%
74.3%
648,111
543,474
806,671
24.5%
48.4%
7.7%
8.4%
9.6%
Nissan/Mits
380,215
189,525
327,280
-13.9%
72.7%
788,136
482,694
641,064
-18.7%
32.8%
9.3%
7.5%
7.6%
Volkswagen
167,294
116,968
208,896
24.9%
78.6%
316,305
245,404
371,965
17.6%
51.6%
3.8%
3.8%
4.4%
Subaru
182,772
136,523
171,192
-6.3%
25.4%
339,526
267,114
331,618
-2.3%
24.1%
4.0%
4.1%
3.9%
Mazda
67,722
61,199
106,396
57.1%
73.9%
138,555
128,869
189,654
36.9%
47.2%
1.6%
2.0%
2.3%
BMW
91,230
56,245
103,278
13.2%
83.6%
174,023
120,937
180,996
4.0%
49.7%
2.1%
1.9%
2.1%
Daimler
84,774
70,221
78,231
-7.7%
11.4%
163,421
145,487
168,146
2.9%
15.6%
1.9%
2.3%
2.0%
Telsa
53,975
25,500
65,880
22.1%
158.4%
83,875
81,700
135,180
61.2%
65.5%
1.0%
1.3%
1.6%
Volvo
28,062
23,770
35,207
25.5%
48.1%
50,120
43,255
62,446
24.6%
44.4%
0.6%
0.7%
0.7%
Tata
27,155
18,850
25,849
-4.8%
37.1%
62,405
44,279
53,799
-13.8%
21.5%
0.7%
0.7%
0.6%
Nation
4,444,711
2,949,698
4,501,243
1.3%
52.6%
8,430,395
6,455,756
8,425,729
-0.1%
30.5%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com
