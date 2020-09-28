|
Cox Automotive Forecast: U.S. Auto Sales Continue V-Shaped Recovery in Third Quarter
ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto sales in the U.S. are forecast to continue their COVID-19 recovery in September as the new-vehicle sales pace should increase over last month. The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) is likely to reach 15.5 million, a modest improvement over August's 15.2 million, and the fifth consecutive month of sales pace improvement after April's historic low, according to a forecast released today by Cox Automotive.
Sales volume is expected to be down just 0.3% compared to year-ago levels; however, September 2020 had two additional selling days and a Labor Day weekend compared to September 2019, so a relatively strong year-over-year volume comparison was expected.
New-vehicle sales are performing well considering the historically low inventory levels. According to Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive: "Available Inventory is far below last year's levels, yet sales continue to show surprising strength. Going into the fourth quarter, the key question is: Can this continue? Clearly new vehicle buyers haven't been hit as hard as other consumers during this recession, so demand is likely to remain stable over the near-term."
Closing out the third quarter, year-to-date U.S. auto sales volume is forecast to be down 19.6%. Retail sales are holding up relatively well compared to lease;fleet activity – rental, commercial and government – remains depressed.
One potential issue for the fourth quarter is lack of new product due to the model year roll-over delay. There are only a handful of model year 2021 vehicles in the marketplace right now, and vehicle buyers may be surprised when they go shopping this fall for the latest and greatest products. Currently, only 3% of available inventory is model year 2021. At this point last year, 25% of dealer supply was model year 2020. Factory shutdowns have delayed many products and limited availability of others. This headwind is likely to increase through at least the remainder of the year.
September 2020 Sales Forecast Highlights
- New light-vehicle sales are forecast to fall to 1.275 million units, down 0.3% compared to September 2019. When compared to last month, sales are expected to decrease by 50,000 units, or nearly 3.7%.
- The SAAR in September 2020 is estimated to be 15.5 million, far below last year's 17.1 million level, but an improvement from last month's 15.2 million sales pace.
- All segments are expected to have lower month-over-month sales in September, while SUVs and pickup trucks are expected to see year-over-year increases.
September 2020 Sales Forecast by Major Segment
Sales Forecast1
Market Share
Segment
Sep-20
Sep-19
Aug-20
YOY%
MOM%
Sep-20
Aug-20
MOM
Mid-Size Car
90,000
101,211
93,626
-11.1%
-3.9%
7.1%
7.1%
0.0%
Compact Car
90,000
102,036
95,861
-11.8%
-6.1%
7.1%
7.2%
-0.2%
Compact SUV/Crossover
215,000
210,050
224,588
2.4%
-4.3%
16.9%
17.0%
-0.1%
Full-Size Pickup Truck
210,000
196,563
215,452
6.8%
-2.5%
16.5%
16.3%
0.2%
Mid-Size SUV/Crossover
210,000
194,015
224,993
8.2%
-6.7%
16.5%
17.0%
-0.5%
Grand Total2
1,275,000
1,279,193
1,323,514
-0.3%
-3.7%
Q3 2020 Sales and Year-to-Date Forecast
Sales Forecast1
OEM
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
YOY%
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
YOY%
BMW
71,723
86,157
-16.8%
189,444
260,180
-27.2%
Daimler
75,816
89,766
-15.5%
201,350
253,683
-20.6%
Fiat Chrysler
498,249
565,034
-11.8%
1,312,103
1,661,074
-21.0%
Ford
529,759
576,006
-8.0%
1,476,690
1,807,460
-18.3%
GM
636,264
735,651
-13.5%
1,741,960
2,144,972
-18.8%
Honda
391,375
429,214
-8.8%
983,662
1,206,209
-18.5%
Hyundai Kia
343,149
336,684
1.9%
886,623
984,795
-10.0%
J-LR
20,869
26,666
-21.7%
69,213
89,071
-22.3%
Mazda
70,174
69,612
0.8%
199,043
208,167
-4.4%
Mitsubishi
18,759
24,474
-23.4%
66,519
95,574
-30.4%
Nissan
228,685
327,354
-30.1%
663,619
1,044,390
-36.5%
Subaru
164,343
185,804
-11.6%
431,452
525,330
-17.9%
Tesla
54,800
54,700
0.2%
136,500
138,575
-1.5%
Toyota
546,325
627,194
-12.9%
1,440,101
1,779,302
-19.1%
Volvo
30,075
27,169
10.7%
72,811
77,289
-5.8%
VW
145,522
165,383
-12.0%
389,629
481,688
-19.1%
Grand Total2
3,825,887
4,326,868
-11.6%
10,260,719
12,757,759
-19.6%
1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2 Total includes segments not shown
All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-automotive-forecast-us-auto-sales-continue-v-shaped-recovery-in-third-quarter-301139171.html
SOURCE Cox Automotive
