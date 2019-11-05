Cox Automotive Canada Launches MUVIT Digital Auction Platform

Backed by more than 70 years of expertise, MUVIT by Manheim connects buyers and sellers from anywhere, anytime

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Cox Automotive Canada announced the launch of MUVIT, a new Canadian dealer-to-dealer digital auction platform that connects buyers and sellers from anywhere, anytime. Designed and developed in Canada and supported by PAVE, the industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) vehicle inspection technology, MUVIT enables vehicles to be posted for sale within minutes. Through MUVIT, it's never been easier to connect to expanded sales channels, data analytics and integrated solutions for online auctions.

"With the addition of MUVIT and its seamless integration with our existing and trusted Manheim, NextGear Capital, Ready Logistics and Kelley Blue Book brands, Cox Automotive is now able to deliver the most robust suite of services in the market," said Jerome Dwight, Vice President, Inventory & Financial Solutions, Cox Automotive Canada. "Regardless of dealership size or location, our clients now have another channel to efficiently find the right car or buyer at any time."

As digital wholesale platforms continue to show growth in Canada, MUVIT's ability to leverage Manheim's trusted brand and physical auction services will now deliver a competitive advantage to all dealers and franchises. MUVIT offers thousands of vehicles from coast-to-coast with fresh, high-quality inventory added daily, sourced from dealers, OEMs and fleet portfolios, removing the barriers of digital arbitration with direct access to trusted Manheim services with the click of a button.

MUVIT and PAVE together provide a seamless inspection and listing process for online selling, and with automated damage detection, a guided workflow for easy and quick image capture and click-to-list capabilities, MUVIT creates a consistent experience on every vehicle so dealers can buy and sell more vehicles with confidence.

Backed by Manheim's integrated solutions and 70-plus years of expertise, MUVIT allows dealers to quickly find the vehicles they are searching for, purchase, finance, and order transport seamlessly—all in one transaction and available 24/7.

Key MUVIT advantages for buyers include:

Diverse channels ensure buyers can find the exact vehicles they are looking for

Access to all of Manheim's vehicle services including arbitration, PayOnline, inspections, and transportation

Buyers get full transparency/disclosures on all vehicles sold utilizing the market-leading PAVE AI integrated inspection platform

The most accurate wholesale market data to refine bidding/purchasing keeps buyers current with dynamic vehicle trends with Kelley Blue Book values

Buyers can bid, buy, pay, and order transport on all vehicles from a desktop or mobile device

Key MUVIT advantages for sellers include:

PAVE inspects and loads vehicles in minutes, creating a seamless process and saving time with the industry's first automated damage detection

More visibility and control over sellers' inventory at Manheim locations from a desktop or mobile device

Flexibility to offer sellers' vehicles in multiple digital channels to target the "right" buyers, allowing product to achieve the highest value

Sellers can access all of Manheim's ancillary end-to-end remarketing services with the maximum amount of resources to increase speed to market

Support from a trade desk sales team, dedicated to negotiating offers received on all sellers' vehicles, whether listed online or in-lane across Canada , helping close more deals and reduce days to sell

To find out more about Cox Automotive Canada's MUVIT dealer-to-dealer digital auction experience, please visit muvitcanada.com.

About Manheim Canada

Manheim Canada is part of Manheim, the leading global provider of vehicle remarketing services for more than 70 years. With locations in Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver and 24/7 sales via MUVIT, Manheim Canada hosts more than 30 in-lane and online auctions each month. Manheim connects buyers and sellers of used vehicles to the world's largest wholesale used-vehicle marketplace, helping dealers and commercial customers achieve results through auction channels, data analysis, inspections, financing, transportation, purchase protection, mobile products and a wide range of solutions. For more information, visit manheim.ca.

About Cox Automotive Canada

Cox Automotive is transforming the way the world buys, sells, and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. In Canada, the Cox Automotive family includes Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, HomeNet®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, Ready Logistics®, RMS Automotive®, vAuto®, VinSolutions® and Xtime®, along with a host of other brands in other countries. The global company has 34,000 team members in more than 220 locations and is a partner to more than 50,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of 120-year-old Cox Enterprises, Inc., and serving the automotive industry since 1926, which has revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 55,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive Canada, visit coxautoinc.ca.

