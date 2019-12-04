+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 14:22:00

Coworking Giant rent24 Takes Over 100% of Friendsfactory

BERLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful merger in 2017, the r24 Group, which is one of the world's leading coworking providers, is now taking over the Friendsfactory AG completely. "Over time, we have grown successfully together, and we have constantly evaluated the development. For this reason, we have decided to focus entirely on the core brand rent24 and exercise our call option," explains Robert Bukvić, founder and CEO of rent24. Gregor Gebhardt, founder of Friendsfactory, will continue to provide advice. "The last two years have been interesting, but now I want to devote myself to new exciting real estate projects," says Gebhardt, who will keep the brand "Friendsfactory".

For the time being, hardly anything will change for the tenants, the existing employees will continue to be contact persons and the locations will continue to be operated. "In future, the members can look forward to even more benefits, such as the integration in our corporate design, more comfort and the opportunity to use the international network of the rent24 community thanks to their membership," says Bukvić.

Currently, more than 70 locations belong to rent24, besides Germany among others in the US, the Netherlands and the UK. The expansion is to be continued to existing markets as well as to new regions, such as Southern Europe and Asia.

About rent24

rent24 is a provider of coworking spaces worldwide. With the combination of flexible working environments as well as innovative food and fitness concepts, the company offers its members a complete service with a special atmosphere of wellbeing. Established in Berlin in 2015 by founder and CEO Robert Bukvić, rent24 is a global full-service-provider which encompasses more than 70 locations across three continents (November 2019). For further information, please visit: www.rent24.com .

Selina Zehden
press@rent24.com
Tel: +49 (0)30-220-662-013

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:40
Gold legt deutlich zu und zieht andere Edelmetalle mit
09:02
SMI-Anleger genervt von Trump-Politik
07:07
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Steile Aufwärtstrendlinie verteidigt / ABB – Konsolidierung einplanen
03.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Prämie beziehen statt Prämie bezahlen
03.12.19
JB Foundation Contribution Tracker Certificate auf den ESG Basket
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Paket von Flughafen Zürich-Aktien wurde zu 167,00 Franken je Stück verkauft - Aktie klar tiefer
Edisun-Vizepräsident Hans Nef ist tödlich verunfallt
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI im Plus -- DAX steigt kräftig -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Verlusten
Tesla rückt erneut ins Visier der US-Börsenaufsicht SEC
Wall Street-Experte: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht am Ende
Glencore rechnet 2020 mit Förderrückgang bei Kohle, Kupfer und Kobalt - Aktie verliert deutlich
Rheinmetall: USA testen Nahbereichs-Schutzsystem Strikeshield
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI im Plus -- DAX steigt kräftig -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet am Mittwoch einen erneuten Erholungsversuch. Der DAX legt im Verlauf kräftig zu. An den asiatischen Aktienplätzen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;