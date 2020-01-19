+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram offers latest Jeep Compass models

CLINTON, Ark., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is welcoming new vehicles from these brands into their dealership. Their showroom has some of the latest models, including the 2020 Jeep Compass. The classic Jeep SUV is ready for drivers to test drive.

The 2020 Jeep Compass is a two row SUV that can hold five passengers and has performance features to help drivers take on the road. The Jeep Compass comes standard with a 2.4-liter engine with 180 horsepower. Drivers can enjoy the available four-wheel drive for better traction and control. The 2020 Jeep Compass can also tow what shoppers need. The Compass has a maximum towing capacity of 1,000 pounds to help carry some extra baggage outside of the vehicle. This vehicle also has a maximum cargo volume of 59.8 cubic feet to help drivers take more gear and equipment with them on the road.

Other features inside the 2020 Jeep Compass are the dual zone automatic front air conditioning, an AM/FM radio with satellite-prep and six speakers for better sound quality. There are other amenities inside this SUV model like the wireless phone connectivity and LCD monitor that can help drivers enjoy their time behind the wheel. Shoppers can learn more about this exciting SUV by visiting Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to see what it has in store.

Drivers can take this vehicle for a test drive by visiting the Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership. Interested readers can learn more about this vehicle by visiting the inventory page on the dealership website: https://www.cowboycdjr.com. Shoppers can also learn more by calling the sales team of Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 501-745-5333 for more information about the latest models. Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located at 2799 Highway 65 South Clinton, AR 72031.

 

