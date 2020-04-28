COVID-19's Impact on the World's Mechanical Ventilators Industry, 2020-2025 - Ventilator Manufacturers Ramp Up Their Production to Meet Soaring Demand

DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, By Mobility, By Interface, By Type, By Mode, By End-use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mechanical Ventilators Market was valued at around $1.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years to reach $3.98 billion by 2025.



Rising incidences of respiratory disorders is one of the primary factors responsible for growth of mechanical ventilators market across the globe. Additionally, increasing number of ICU beds is further anticipated to bode well for the growth of mechanical ventilators market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, rising preterm births is expected to bolster the market growth through 2025.



At present, the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world is driving the demand for mechanical ventilators, owing to rising number of hospitals, healthcare centres and increasing ICU bed admissions and coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, to meet soaring global demand, all ventilator manufacturers are ramping up their production; and looking into the criticality of the situation, even other companies such as various leading US based car manufacturing companies are also considering manufacturing ventilators by teaming up with ventilator manufacturing companies to setup as many units as much as possible.



The Global Mechanical Ventilators Market is segmented based on mobility, interface, type, mode, end-use, and region. Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, ambulatory care centres and emergency medical services, out of which, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. The growing number of hospitals and other healthcare units amid coronavirus outbreak are augmenting mechanical ventilator sales all over the world. In addition to this, growing number of patients with respiratory disorders coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to drive the demand further in the coming years.



On the basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into Adult/Pediatric and Infant/Neonatal, with the Adult segment dominating the market. Additionally, the coronavirus spread in this age group (21-40 years old) is more prominent as compared to infants and old age group. By mobility, the market is segmented into intensive/ critical care and portable/transportable market. The intensive care segment accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period owing to rise in ICU bed admissions amid coronavirus outbreak.



Major players operating in the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Draeger Medical GmbH, Hamilton Medical AG, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Macquet GmbH & Co. KG, Philips Respironics Inc., Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc., Carl Reiner Gmbh, ResMed Inc., Getinge AB, Mindray Medical International Limited, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Nanjing Chenwei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

