+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020 16:39:00

COVID-19: Videotron extends unlimited data on Internet plans to June 30, 2020

MONTRÉAL, April 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron today announced that it is extending the lifting of data caps on its customers' residential and business Internet plans until June 30, 2020. The move will help support telework and allow people to stay connected without worrying about going over their plan's data limit. Videotron initially removed Internet data caps on March 13, 2020, and the other major Canadian telecommunications companies followed suit with similar measures.

"We have taken a series of initiatives to make life easier under these exceptional circumstances," says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "Our priority is to enable our customers to focus on what matters most: their health and that of their loved ones. We are therefore extending all of our measures to June 30."

Since the outbreak began, Videotron has taken a number of proactive steps to help its customers deal with the extraordinary situation:

  • Data caps on residential and business Internet plans removed until June 30, 2020
  • Roaming charges outside Canada and Daily Traveller Pass fee suspended until June 30, 2020
  • Some 50 specialty channels unscrambled
  • A hundred titles of exclusive on-demand content available free of charge
  • Installations and other work at customers' premises conducted via videoconference with a technician
  • Prevention and information to fight COVID-related phishing schemes
  • Relief for customers who have difficulty making payment, on a case-by-case basis

For more information about the measures Videotron has put in place, visit our COVID-19 page: http://bit.ly/COVID_19_Videotron

About Videotron

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,531,800 cable and IP television customers, and 459,300 subscribers to its Club illico over-the-top video service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,727,300 subscribers to its cable service as of December 31, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,330,500 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,027,300 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

SOURCE Videotron

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.23
10.42 %
UBS Group 9.27
4.58 %
LafargeHolcim 37.00
3.90 %
CS Group 7.93
3.88 %
The Swatch Grp 198.55
2.98 %
Sika 160.55
1.13 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
0.86 %
Givaudan 3’214.00
0.12 %
Lonza Grp 407.70
-0.27 %
Swisscom 517.60
-0.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
17.04.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
17.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind
Gilead-Aktie schiesst hoch: Gilead-Arznei zeigt Erfolge bei COVID-19
SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Laut Goldman Sachs-Analysten dürften die US-Aktien ihre Talfahrt nicht weiter fortsetzen
Banken können sich von ams-Aktien aus der Kapitalerhöhung trennen - ams-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Corona-Pandemie: Kann die Krise den Goldpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben?
Branchen und Aktien im Fokus: Wer sind die Profiteure der Corona-Krise?
Swiss Re setzt Aktienrückkaufprogramm aus
Teslas Wettbewerbsvorteil könnte sich nach der Krise verstärken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB