03.04.2020 21:52:00

COVID-19 Update: Fort Lauderdale Service Updates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to ensure the continued safety of drivers and riders, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA) has introduced several temporary service changes to the Fort Lauderdale Sun Trolley as of Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

"Public transportation serves a vital role in connecting neighbors to grocery stores, pharmacies, and medical treatment facilities," said the Executive Director of the TMA, Robyn Chiarelli. "Following guidance and directives from the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Broward County, and the City of Fort Lauderdale, these modifications are intended to mitigate community spread of COVID-19 while still allowing us to provide essential transportation services."

As of April 1, the TMA has instituted alternate seating on all vehicles by blocking off every other seat to facilitate social distancing. Additionally, riders are encouraged to board through the rear door, vehicle capacity is limited to nine passengers, and all Sun Trolley drivers are having their temperatures checked daily.

The following route-specific updates are also in effect as of April 1:

  • The Beach Link is operating using two vehicles rather than the usual three. Fares on the Beach Link are temporarily suspended.
  • The Las Olas Link is operating using one vehicle rather than the usual two. Fares on the Las Olas Link are temporarily suspended.
  • The Seabreeze Tram remains suspended until further notice.

"The TMA remains committed to serving the Fort Lauderdale community through public transit options," said Chiarelli. "We intend to make these service updates minimally disruptive and are eager to resume normal operation as soon as it is safe."

For more information about these changes, visit bit.ly/COVID-19TransitUpdate. Any additional updates will be communicated through the Sun Trolley website, social media channels, and app. 

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)
Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's seven routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit, Tri-Rail and Brightline, as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, or national origin.

Conceptual Communications, (954) 732-0754, info@conceptual-communications.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-update-fort-lauderdale-service-updates-301035310.html

SOURCE Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:14
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:00
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
08:10
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
06:14
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:53
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
ams schliesst Kapitalerhöhung über 1,75 Milliarden Franken ab - Aktie gibt nach
Tesla-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Erwartungen beim Quartalsabsatz übertroffen
Portfoliomanager analysiert: Haben die Märkte ihren Tiefpunkt schon erreicht?
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
adidas braucht in der Corona-Krise frisches Geld - Aktie verliert deutlich
Nestlé zahlt Prämie an "Frontmitarbeitende" in der Schweiz - Aktie im Plus
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Bâloise-Aktie volatil: Generalversammlung findet ohne Aktionäre statt - Dividende bestätigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notieren im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB