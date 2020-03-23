COVID-19 update: Alectra preserving essential services, protecting employees, customers and the public

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - As a result of the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alectra has activated its Emergency Operations Centre and is working closely with the province and its municipal partners to ensure the health, safety and well-being of its employees, customers and the public.

Call Centre staff are being provided with remote communications capabilities wherever possible. Call waiting times may be longer than normal as this transition is carried out. Customers are advised to visit alectrautilities.com for routine account services and billing enquiries.

All of Alectra's operations are being scaled back to focus on the safe and reliable delivery of the following core services:

The continued safe and reliable operation of our electricity grid;

Emergency power outage and power restoration services, and;

Other services required to support emergency field operations and public safety, as required.

We're here to help

For our residential and small business customers experiencing difficulty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic we want to remind customers that we offer several programs to those struggling to pay their electricity bills and that we will not disconnect customers during this time of uncertainty. Customers seeking financial assistance programs can find information at alectrautilities.com

If you are concerned about a possible postal service stoppage or would prefer not to have manual handling and delivery of your bill, you can switch to paperless billing here. If you have any questions, please call us at 1-833-ALECTRA.

For more information on Alectra's commitment to its customers visit alectrautilities.com.

