Covid-19 - The Hilton Lac-Leamy Suspends Operations

MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Concerned with its customers' health and safety, Loto-Québec has suspended operations and reservations at the Hilton Lac-Leamy starting at 2 p.m. tomorrow for an undetermined length of time.

Customers should call 1-800-HILTONS if they have any questions.

Loto-Québec is taking the situation very seriously and will not hesitate to implement further measures as necessary.

SOURCE Loto-Québec