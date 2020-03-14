14.03.2020 21:30:00

COVID-19: The CMA supports Quebec's decision to expand access to telemedicine

OTTAWA, March 14, 2020 /CNW/ - As the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has recently submitted recommendations for scaling up the use of telemedicine, it applauds the Quebec government's decision to expand access to this service at a time when Quebec and the whole world must take strong measures to deal with COVID-19.

Government reimbursement for telemedicine consultations is an excellent way to make care accessible to the whole province as Quebec residents are being asked to limit travel and stay home where possible. The CMA hopes that access to telemedicine will become more widespread in the future, and not just in times of crisis, as more than two thirds of medical follow-ups can be conducted virtually.

In February, the CMA and its partners, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and The College of Family Physicians of Canada, published a report on virtual care in Canada. The CMA worked closely with Quebec experts, including Dr. Yannick Beaulieu, a cardiologist at Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal, to contextualize these recommendations for the Quebec health care sector. The report can be accessed at: https://www.cma.ca/virtual-care-recommendations-scaling-virtual-medical-services.

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

