08.08.2021 23:30:00

COVID-19 Testing in Schools Done Right: Grapefruit Testing's Nationwide Group of 100+ Doctors Reaches 50,000 Summer Campers With No-Cost Testing

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grapefruit Testing has risen to become one of the most recognized names in COVID-19 testing for summer camps and educational institutions. After completing more than 50,000 tests and amassing an astounding team of more than 160 emergency medicine physicians, Grapefruit's name is not the only thing they are garnering attention for.

(50,000 tests) is just the beginning. We are humbled to have built a system that goes well beyond providing a test for communities. We empower schools to have the peace of mind that few- if any- medical groups offer. The turn-key approach to tailoring a response strategy to the community is how we see Grapefruit as the unique, best-in-class partner for schools. Having your own consulting public health physician to coordinate on-site, pre-arrival, or response testing is just the beginning. We have a physician on call for schools to interface with at all times, can assist with promoting vaccination within in the community, and work directly with local stakeholders to implement a customized response plan to combat COVID-19 in schools.

- Richard Pescatore, DO, FACEP, FAAEM,  Medical Director, Grapefruit Medical

Dr. Pescatore explained that more recently, with the spike in the variants and transmissions in younger populations, the team is receiving dozens of calls requesting consulting as to how to best respond. Many schools are requesting help with use of the  American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) support. Grapefruit continues to serve the community as an effective leader responding to COVID-19 in K-12 schools. They are the only school solutions partner for the School Superintendents Association (AASA) that specializes in COVID-19 testing and consulting.

The organization's nationwide footprint continues to grow. They are currently adding more school partners as of August 2021. They do not charge outside of ESSER grant support or the CARES Act Providers Relief Fund.

To become a partner, please reach out to the team at schools@grapefruithealth.net.

More information on the company can be found at www.grapefruittesting.com.

