17.08.2020 21:45:00

COVID-19 Symptoms at the Onset Differ From Symptoms of Seasonal Allergies

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice (JACI: In Practice), symptoms of Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis (ARC) differ from nasal and ocular symptoms at the onset of COVID-19. The ability to distinguish between the two will make it easier for those with seasonal allergies to correctly interpret symptoms of both diseases.

Both nasal and ocular symptoms are included as potential signs of COVID-19, which has caused confusion for people suffering from ARC. Patients with documented ARC who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020 at an academic hospital in Italy were included in the study. A total of 22 patients met inclusion criteria.

Sinonasal and ocular symptoms that were reported in the two weeks before a COVID-19 diagnosis were studied using the Mini Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire (MiniRQLQ). The questionnaire evaluated 14 signs and symptoms on a scale from 0 ("not troubled") to 6 ("extremely troubled"), with score totals ranging from zero to 84 once all question responses were combined. MiniRQLQ was then used to assess patients with ARC by asking them to report their last allergic symptom period before the COVID-19 outbreak. They were asked to compare COVID-19 symptoms and ARC symptoms by defining them as "identical", "similar", "different", or "completely different".

The median MiniRQLQ score was 39.5 for the criteria of last allergic symptom period before the COVID-19 outbreak and 15 for the onset of COVID-19. Symptoms of ARC compared to symptoms of COVID-19 at the onset were defined as "completely different" by 68.2% of patients, "different" by 13.6%, and "similar" by 18.2% of patients. None of the patients reported the symptoms as "identical".

"This study tells us that the individuals with seasonal allergies are very familiar with their symptoms and when prompted, were able to distinguish between them and similar COVID-19 symptoms," said first author Fabio Ferreli, MD. "While we realize our study had a rather small sample size, we hope this will reassure allergy sufferers who are attempting to distinguish between COVID-19 and their seasonal allergies."

You can learn more about allergic rhinitis on the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology website, aaaai.org.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) represents allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries. The AAAAI's Find an Allergist/Immunologist service is a trusted resource to help you find a specialist close to home.

 

SOURCE The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.12
2.33 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
2.02 %
Sika 210.60
1.54 %
Givaudan 3’804.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 315.10
1.42 %
Swiss Re 72.68
-0.55 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 200.80
-0.89 %
CS Group 10.31
-1.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.20
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
09:38
Vontobel: Unternehmen aus der Reise- und Unterhaltungsindustrie mit Aufholbedarf?
09:08
SMI-Anleger wieder etwas skeptischer
09:04
Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Produktionskürzungen verringert: Wie OPEC und Verbündete den Ölpreis und die Rohölproduktion begünstigen wollen
US-Dollar schwach: Analyst sieht "Crash-Risiko" für den Greenback
Microsoft- und Twitter-Aktie fester: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
Beyond Meat-Aktie aktuell: Beyond Meat mit Abschlägen
Kritik an Aktienausgaben: Wieso Anleger durch den Kauf von Unternehmensanteilen benachteiligt werden können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenstart zeigen sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB