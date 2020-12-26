SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0805 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’858 3.4%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.2%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
26.12.2020 18:06:00

COVID-19 - State of emergency renewed for Montréal agglomeration

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the Civil Protection Act, Montréal's executive committee has renewed on December 26 the state of emergency for the urban agglomeration of Montréal for a period of five days. 

The local state of emergency, which was declared on March 27, grants exceptional powers to the urban agglomeration, enabling it to respond to the current pandemic across its territory. In particular, it gives the urban agglomeration the power to mobilize the necessary resources and workforce to fight COVID-19. 

Montréal continues to collaborate closely with its team of experts from its emergency response coordination centre, the regional public health department and the healthcare network to fight the spread of COVID-19. 

Read more: Civil Protection Act

Montréal's Web portal: montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.36
3.56 %
UBS Group 12.53
2.58 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’014.50
1.65 %
Swiss Re 82.28
1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 403.70
1.46 %
Geberit 540.20
-0.41 %
Sika 237.70
-0.54 %
Nestle 101.24
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 301.50
-0.85 %
Lonza Grp 554.00
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Aufwärtstrend intakt / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA hält weiter
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Niedrigzinsen treiben immer mehr Menschen an die Börse: Darauf sollten Anfänger achten
Ausblick auf 2021: Diese Updates gibt es bei Tesla im kommenden Jahr
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk übt Kritik an Unternehmensführungskultur in den USA
Warnung an Apple TV+: Könnte der Streamingdienst in der EU bald verboten werden?
Goldman Sachs-Analysten bullish für Disney-Aktie: Höchstes Kursziel an der Wall Street
Nicht nur ein Eisen im Feuer: Die Erfolgsgeschichte von BioNTech
Bitcoin erstmals über 25'000 US-Dollar
Bestätigung der Brexit-Einigung bewegt Euro kaum noch
Sie investierten alles in Bitcoin: So lebt die "Bitcoin Family" jetzt
China startet Kartell-Untersuchung gegen Online-Riesen Alibaba

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht freundlich in die Weihnachtspause
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit